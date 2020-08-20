Aberdeen linked with move for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan move for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

The Dons face competition from several English clubs for the former Caley Thistle player.

Dons boss Derek McInnes previously tried to sign Watkins when he left Inverness in 2015 but the Welsh international opted to join Barnsley.

He moved to Norwich City on a free transfer in 2017 before joining Bristol City in June 2018 in a £1million deal.

The Dons are short of attacking options with Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main and on-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson all injured.

The Dons face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this evening (kick-of 7.30pm).