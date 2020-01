Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Wolves youngster Ryan Giles, should they fail to land pre-contract signing Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone in January.

A report said boss Derek McInnes is lining up a loan move for the England Under-20 winger, 19, as he seeks to boost his squad for the Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday.

The Dons lost 1-0 to Motherwell at Pittodrie last night.

Giles spent the first half of the campaign on loan at English League One Shrewsbury Town.