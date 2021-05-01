Midfielder Lewis Ferguson is confident the Uefa Conference League offers Aberdeen a clearer route into group stage action.

Ferguson has been frustrated in recent years watching Rangers and Celtic compete in Euro groups while the Dons have missed out.

That is why the 21-year-old welcomes the new European tournament which will start next season.

The Conference League, which will be European football’s third-tier competition, has its critics. However, Ferguson is happy to embrace the new format and the opportunities it could present the Dons.

Should Aberdeen avoid defeat at Livingston today, qualification for the Conference League will be confirmed.

Stephen Glass’s side will then kick-off in the tournament in the second qualifying round on July 22.

Ferguson said: “I like the idea of the Conference League. In my time here we’ve done OK in qualifiers but come up against really good sides near the final hurdle.

“Then it has always been a tough ask to get into the group stages of the Europa League. We’ve faced Burnley, Rijeka and Sporting Lisbon who are really good teams.

“So I like the idea of having the chance of group stage football. We watch Rangers and Celtic play in the group stages of the Europa League and that’s what we want to do.

“The Conference League gives us a good chance of doing that.”

Should the Dons claim a point today, European qualification will be secured for an eighth successive season.

The previous seven campaigns were in the Europa League where the Reds, under former boss Derek McInnes, failed to progress beyond the third qualifying round.

This season only the Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League, with no berths available via the Premiership.

That Europa League avenue is closed now for Aberdeen, having crashed out of the Scottish Cup 3-0 to Dundee United at the quarter-final stage.

The Dons still have an outside chance of finishing third in the Premiership although all that brings is £250,000 extra in SPFL prize money.

The teams that finish third and fourth both enter the Conference League at same stage – the second qualifying round

Hopes of third are hanging by a thread as Hibs hold a six-point advantage with just three games remaining.

Ferguson said: “It is going to be a big ask if we were going to finish third. It is obviously still possible but we would need a lot of results to go our way.

“You just never know in football and you see strange things happening all the time. We just have to focus on ourselves, win our game and hopefully put a wee bit of pressure on Hibs and see how they handle it.

“To get that spot it is down to Hibs at the minute and it has been down to them for a while. They have handled it pretty well up until now.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, try to get maximum points in these last three games because that is what it is going to need and just hope results elsewhere go our way.”

In the aftermath of the Scottish Cup defeat, boss Glass felt his side looked fatigued both mentally and physically following the demands of three games in

a week.

Ferguson insists he felt fine during the game but accepts they under-performed.

And the midfielder said the Dons have to be ready for those must-win, high pressure games.

On the cup tie, he said: “Personally I didn’t feel it in the game. If the other boys were, I don’t know, but that is obviously the way the manager has seen it.

“We played 120 minutes against Livingston and then a really tough game against Celtic. For most of the second half against Celtic we were defending and it was kind of backs to the wall.

“We defended really well and it takes a lot out of you. We have to be ready for these types of games when they come around.

“Maybe it did play a part and that is the way the manager saw it. But for us as players that is not a good enough reason as we should be fit and ready to go into every game.”