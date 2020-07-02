Aberdeen legend Willie Miller confident Dons’ positive Covid test won’t derail Premiership return

Club legend Willie Miller is confident an Aberdeen first team player testing positive for Covid-19 will not derail the Premiership return.

Aberdeen confirmed the positive result following mandatory twice weekly testing.

The unnamed player, who is asymptomatic, has been self-isolating since receiving the positive result

It is the first positive test for Covid-19 in the Scottish Premiership since the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen have stressed that no other players, management or staff have contracted the virus.

Having strictly adhered to the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group’s protocols the Dons are confident the pre-season training schedule will not be impacted.

Miller believes the positive result is proof regular testing and safety protocols are working and should not impact on the August 1 start for the Premiership.

Miller said: “I am still confident about the August 1 start because a positive test has happened elsewhere in football such as in England.

“England have managed to get their game up and going as they have the right measures in place to contain the virus, as we also have in Scottish football.

“We should not be surprised there has been a positive test in Scottish football as it has happened in England, with players showing no symptoms as well.

“As soon as a positive result was found in England and other countries self-isolation came into play and the spread was reduced.

“There has been no cases in other countries where there has been a positive Covid-19 test result and football has had to close down again.

“Although it is concerning I don’t think Scottish football should be on edge just now because of what has happened in other countries.

“When players have tested positive in other countries they have managed to control it.

“I don’t think the positive test of an Aberdeen player should put any spanners in the work at this stage to interrupt the start of August 1 for the Premiership.”

The English Premier League confirmed that between Monday June 22 and Sunday June 28, there were 2,250 players and club staff tested with one person testing positive.

Since the English top flight began testing on May 17 there have been 19 positive tests.

In a club statement Aberdeen said it was ‘unlikely’ there would be a risk to the wider player group due to following the Joint Response Group protocols such as twice weekly testing, social distancing and increased sanitising practices at Cormack Park.

Miller said: “Obviously it is concerning that a player has tested positive and hopefully he will be okay.

“The constant testing will make sure it doesn’t affect the rest of the playing squad, staff, medical staff or anyone else that has come in contact with the player. So hopefully it is an isolated incident.

“The fact the guidance is there and testing is being done twice a week tells us that it is working.

“There are strong government guide-lines and clubs are putting a lot of funds into it and are doing everything by the book.

“The protocols in place are working and I am sure that will keep infections to a minimum. Everything has been put in place to identify the virus as soon as it is within the camp and make sure if there is a positive test it is an isolated incident.”

An Aberdeen statement said: “Aberdeen FC confirms that, following the mandatory twice-weekly testing, a member of the first team squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

Club confirm positive test result for COVID-19 ➡ https://t.co/Hjneqz07c8 pic.twitter.com/SmVSnZFpLd — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 1, 2020

“No other members of the first team, coaching staff or essential staff at the training ground tested positive.

“The individual, who is asymptomatic, has been self-isolating since receiving the test result and will be in regular contact with the medical staff at Cormack Park before he returns to training.

“Since training resumed, the Club has strictly followed the Joint Response Group (JRG) protocols including social distancing, increased sanitisation practices, twice weekly testing, and small group training sessions.

“It’s therefore unlikely there will be any risk to the wider player group and the planned training schedule will not be impacted.

“The club is satisfied that the regular testing regime, provided by The Aberdeen Clinic, together with the stringent hygiene and safety measures in place are working effectively.”