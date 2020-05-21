Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall fears big clubs could go bust during Covid-19 shutdown

Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall fears Scottish clubs will go bust during the Covid-19 crisis.

It is now 76 days and counting since the last round of Scottish domestic games on Saturday March 7.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack recently warned the Reds face another £1million in losses due to the SPFL board’s decision to end the Premiership season early with eight rounds of fixtures remaining.

That fresh loss is on top of the £5m financial hit Cormack predicted Aberdeen would suffer if there was no football before this summer.

In the aftermath of ending the top-flight campaign, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan called for a push for a late July return to action.

Yet Scottish Government clinical director Professor Jason Leitch urged caution on a July target.

Cormack fears there will not be games in front of supporters this year.

With no gate income on the horizon, goal hero McDougall is concerned some Scottish clubs will not survive.

He said: “Some clubs will be unable to withstand the shutdown of football.

“Unfortunately we could see some big clubs go under.

“This will hit everything.

“No one had planned for something like this to happen and everything has already been shut down for more than two months.”

In an attempt to offset the fresh hit of a £1m loss, Cormack has asked Aberdeen supporters to forego season ticket refunds for the games not played in the 2019-20 season.

To help protect the club, Aberdeen supporters have snapped up 5,000 season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign.

That is despite no clarity yet on when next season will start and when supporters will be allowed to attend matches.

Much uncertainty remains about next season, but the SPFL board’s decision to call time on the Premiership with eight rounds of fixtures remaining brought some clarity.

McDougall insists there can be no argument over confirming Celtic champions with the Hoops 13 points ahead of Rangers, who had a game in hand.

However he feels Hearts have a genuine grievance having been consigned to relegation.

McDougall said: “Celtic deserve the Premiership title, but Hearts don’t deserve to go down.

“Hearts still had a fair chance to stay up and this is going to be a big hit to them, especially with the shutdown of football as well.”

Ending the Premiership season early confirmed nine-in-a-row for Celtic.

It was 35 years ago this month that McDougall won the league title with Aberdeen.

A 1-1 draw with closest rivals Celtic all but secured a second successive league crown for Aberdeen. A 3-0 defeat of Hearts on May 4, 1985, courtesy of a McDougall hat-trick confirmed it.

Aberdeen remain the last side outside of Celtic and Rangers to win the league title.

He fears that drought will continue for many years to come.

McDougall said: “They have all the money so who can challenge them?

“It is depressing. Celtic have all the money and they are not renowned for spending big money. They are a selling club.

“They bought Virgil van Dijk (£2.6m from Groningen) then sold him for a big profit (£13m to Southampton). Then they got the sell on clause when he went on to Liverpool (for £75m).”

Signed from St Mirren for £100,000 in 1984 McDougall had a phenomenal two seasons before being forced to retire early due to a back injury.

He won the league title, the League Cup and the Scottish Cup, scoring 59 in 69 games.

The highlight of his memorable Dons career was four goals in a 4-1 destruction of Celtic at Pittodrie in November 1985.

He said: “The heartbreak out of that was the BBC went on strike .

“The cameras were there but they went on strike at 1 o’clock so there is no footage of me scoring the four goals.”