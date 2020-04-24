Aberdeen legend John McMaster slams Uefa for failing clubs over coronavirus

Gothenburg great John McMaster today claimed UEFA have let European clubs down by not ending top-flight leagues.

Pittodrie legend McMaster fears indecision by Europe’s governing body has led to a needless limbo that has plunged many clubs into financial crisis.

That situation has continued following UEFA’s statements after two meetings this week.

With the coronavirus death toll in many European nations topping 10,000 and rapidly rising, McMaster cannot believe UEFA plans to complete the 2019-20 seasons by late August.

And even that plan is vague.

Following a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee yesterday, two options were proposed by the body’s calendar working group.

Both options envisage domestic football being played during the summer. One would see domestic leagues run in parallel with the remaining Europa League and Champions League fixtures.

The other option is to complete domestic games before re-starting UEFA matches in August.

McMaster, 65, believes it is unrealistic and fears football may not be played again in Scotland this year.

He said: “UEFA have let a lot of clubs down by not calling time on the season when the coronavirus outbreak became so bad.

“As soon as Covid-19 covered the whole of Europe and we saw the extent of the outbreak in Italy and Spain, UEFA should have made a decision.

“People are dying yet UEFA have dragged their heels and now are coming out with rash decisions when a call on the league was needed six weeks ago.

“Someone at UEFA needed to be brave and make that decision but no one wanted to come across as the bad boys. You cannot try to rush coronavirus away because if you do it’ll come back to bite even harder.

“I don’t see Scotland returning to football until next year.

“UEFA should have shut down the leagues and also covered all the resultant costs because they have been raking money in left, right and centre.”

Initially, UEFA warned that any member association opting to end their top flight faced expulsion from Euro competition next season. That stance has since softened and UEFA have now confirmed that the SFA and SPFL asked for guidance on ending the season early.

UEFA confirmed the Premiership can be declared over if government rules or financial issues make playing on impossible. Euro qualification for Scotland would still be there.

McMaster said: “UEFA were threatening clubs with not qualifying for Europe if they ended leagues, which was bullying.

“That wouldn’t have happened because every club would have came out of it and started a new organisation themselves.”

The SPFL board, chaired by Murdoch MacLennan, now has the power to end the Premiership campaign early following a vote of all the 42 member clubs, where that power was ratified by 81%.

However, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has received assurances from the SPFL no decision will be made without consultation with all 12 clubs.

Cormack recently issued a letter to the top-flight clubs, SPFL board and SFA asking them to delay any decision on ending the Premiership campaign until the Dons had conducted an ongoing feasibility study into completing the remaining eight fixtures.

That included looking at the possibility of closed-door matches.

McMaster said: “It is a nonsense playing behind closed doors. There would be 22 players and probably a couple of hundred people with staff at every game.

“They are then going back home to their families and mixing with them.”

Although UEFA have confirmed the option is there for the SPFL to call time on the Premiership should circumstances dictate it as the only option, Aberdeen’s stance is to complete the 2019-20 season.

Last month Aberdeen confirmed their insurance cover for an eventuality such as a pandemic would only be in place until April 30.

The club had paid for comprehensive business interruption cover which it would have been able to claim against for losses incurred during the pandemic.

However, with the policy up for annual renewal on April 30 the goalposts were moved with the club advised their insurer will drop the wording within the existing business interruption policy that would cover consequences of a pandemic.

McMaster said: “If there was clarity from UEFA on ending the season Aberdeen could have claimed on that insurance before it ran out at the end of April.

“Cormack has done a great job in how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“He is looking after the club and the people he is employing and you cannot ask for any more than that.”