Long read: Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell on life threatening injury suffered at Pittodrie

Pittodrie legend Dougie Bell has revealed the near death trauma he suffered while starring for Aberdeen in the 1984-85 title winning season.

Bell suffered life-threatening complications after suffering a broken rib in a collision with Hearts keeper Henry Smith in a 4-0 win on September 29, 1984.

Days later he was rushed to hospital with internal bleeding that was spreading towards his heart and a collapsed lung.

It was internal bleeding. It had made my lung collapse and was now going towards my heart. "I got to the hospital just in time. "They put tubes in me to get the blood out, but it never really worked, so they had to give me an operation to get all the clotted blood out. "I wasn't far from passing away. It was quite a tight one." Dougie Bell

Bell reached hospital just in time where medics tried in vain to drain clotted blood.

The Dons great, 61, then underwent emergency surgery to save his life. It left an eight-inch scar.

Bell returned to play later that year, but admits the psychological scars from that near-death experience ultimately led to his Pittodrie exit.

He said: “It was the first few minutes of the game and Eric Black put me in for a one on one with Henry Smith.

“I gave him a shimmy and went by him, but his knee caught me in the rib and I couldn’t breathe.

“I tried to play on for a few minutes, but couldn’t.

“I went up to the hospital and they said it was a broken rib.

“After that I played against Dynamo Berlin midweek (European Cup first round) and we won 2-1.

“We were supposed to go away to Berlin for the second leg, but on the Sunday night I told my wife I wasn’t feeling great.

“She said I was as white as a sheet and looked terrible, so she phoned her dad who came and took me to the hospital.

“It was internal bleeding. It had made my lung collapse and was now going towards my heart.

“I got there just in time.

“They put tubes in me to get the blood out, but it never really worked so they had to give me an operation to get all the clotted blood out.

“I wasn’t far from passing away. It was quite a tight one.”

Bell played in Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final win over Waterschei in 1983:

Bell battled through excruciating pain after surgery to return to action in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren in late December.

I had a massive scar down my side and when I was tried to run it was that sore I was greetin'. "I wanted to go through the pain barrier and get back playing again because I was only 24." Dougie Bell

However, he accepts mental scars still ran deep.

He said: “The people at the hospital in Aberdeen were fantastic.

“I was desperate to get back and, although I played against St Mirren, I wasn’t ready.

“I had a massive scar down my side and when I was tried to run it was that sore I was greetin’.

“I wanted to go through the pain barrier and get back playing again because I was only 24.

“I think that was the main reason I left.

“I went back to hospital to get checked and they said I had the lung capacity of an athlete.

“However, it was more in my mind I wasn’t right as I was worried about getting hit in the ribs again.

“It took me a while to get right.

“I left because I thought he (Sir Alex Ferguson) might have concerns about me being fit and I was struggling to get a game.

“I got a move to Rangers.”