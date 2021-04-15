Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark on ‘very good appointment’ Stephen Glass as he backs boss’ credentials

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark believes exciting times are ahead for the Dons with new boss Stephen Glass at the helm.

Glass will take charge of the Dons for the first time when Livingston visit Pittodrie in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

Clark, who is third in Aberdeen’s all-time appearances list, is hopeful Glass can bring the feelgood factor back to Pittodrie.

He said: “It is a very good appointment and I think he will do very well.

“I sat beside him at an Aberdeen game at Pittodrie when he was back to watch Jon Gallagher when he was on loan from Atlanta United at the time.

“Jon was actually one of my players at Notre Dame and I know he really enjoyed Stephen as a coach. He thought he was excellent.

“He has great experience and he has worked under some terrific coaches at Atlanta United and through his playing career.

“Stephen has a great background as a player and he has had a great grounding as a coach.

“I’m excited. I think Stephen is a great coach and it is an exciting time for the club and the fans.

“Hopefully this is the start of a new era.”

Squad work at end of current season will be vital for Glass

Clark believes the period between now and the end of the season will be vital for Glass as he assesses his squad.

The Dons have several key first team players out of contract at the end of the season, including Tommie Hoban, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Michael Devlin and Greg Leigh, as well as Shay Logan and Bruce Anderson, who are on loan at Hearts and Hamilton respectively.

It has been reported that Glass is keen to keep Anderson at the club and will offer him a new deal.

© SNS Group

Loan players Callum Hendry, Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and goalkeeper Gary Woods are all due to return to their parent clubs.

The former Dons goalkeeper added: “When Derek McInnes joined Aberdeen, he had a period at the end of the season and that would have helped him. I’m sure it will be the same for Stephen.

“It is not an easy job. There are several players out of contract, so he has to get that sorted.

“He also has the loan players and I don’t know if they will be looking to try to keep any of them at the club.”