Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark backs Joe Lewis to bounce back from Betfred Cup mistake

Legendary Aberdeen keeper Bobby Clark has backed Joe Lewis to bounce back from his Betfred Cup mistake.

An uncharacteristic error from Lewis gifted St Mirren the winner in the 88th minute in a 2-1 Betfred Cup defeat last Saturday.

Club captain Lewis will return to the scene of that mistake when facing St Mirren, this time in the Premiership, today.

Pittodrie great Clark, who won every domestic honour with the Dons, expects Lewis to shrug off that costly set-back.

He said: “Joe is a terrific goalkeeper and will put that mistake immediately behind him.

“He is so solid, which is why what happened late on at St Mirren was so unexpected.

“As a goalkeeper, the big thing is not to let it bother you.

“That is the true test – get on with it any time you make a mistake.

“Every keeper makes mistakes and you have to show the rest of the team that it hasn’t affected you.

“If I made a mistake like that early in a game, I would try to come out and start talking even louder to show the players I wasn’t affected by it.

“Joe had no time to do that against St Mirren because it came right at the end of the game

“However, there will be no problems with Joe coming back after that.”

Clark, who is third in the Aberdeen all-time appearance list behind only Gothenburg Greats Willie Miller and Alex McLeish, reckons Lewis had played well in the last-16 Betfred Cup tie.

While the outfield players were struggling, Lewis dominated his penalty area and impressed Clark, 75, who went to the 1978 World Cup with Scotland.

The tie appeared destined for extra-time until Lewis inexplicably fumbled a Jamie McGrath shot from outside the box into goal.

Clark believes the unpredictable flight of lightweight modern balls could have been a factor.

He said: “I watched the St Mirren game on RedTV and Joe was playing well and confidently handling crossed balls.

“For the goal you can’t explain it. However, with the lighter balls, players can hit them from further out and they move more in the air.

“I would assume it maybe took a wee dip before it got to Joe.

“It is a lot easier to happen than in my era due to the type of ball.”

© SNS Group

During a 17-year-Dons career, Clark racked up 595 appearances.

Scotland international defender Andy Considine broke into the top five in the Betfred Cup loss to St Mirren, moving level on 535 with club legend Jim Leighton.

He will move ahead of Leighton at St Mirren today – and is just 60 games behind Clark.

Although Considine’s contract expires at the end of this season, there is an appearance related clause that would secure another season at the club.

Considine is on course to meet that clause and could close in on Clark’s tally.

Clark, 75, said: “Andy is catching up with me.

“He is having a great Indian summer, which is fabulous.

“Andy deserves it as he is a one-club man and also a local boy.

“I played with his dad Doug during my time at Aberdeen.

“It has been nice to see Andy doing well and he plays with so much enthusiasm.

“It was a great reward to see him getting his Scotland debut.”

Aberdeen will today bid to end a three-game winless streak. During that run Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan were absent as they were self-isolating due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Ferguson and McLennan will return today, although McCrorie will be unavailable until next Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

Clark said: “There have been injuries, and the Covid situation coming into play made it difficult.

“It will be good for them to have Ferguson and McLennan back.”