Aberdeen land Wales international Marley Watkins on short-term loan from Bristol City to combat striker crisis

Aberdeen have signed Bristol City’s Marley Watkins on loan until January.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has been trying to land another option upfront, having been without four strikers for the league win at St Johnstone on Thursday.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons in the Premiership with Inverness Caley Thistle from 2013-15.

Watkins signed for English Championship City from Norwich in the summer of 2018 for £1 million and has made 27 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Reds boss Derek McInnes said: “I’m really pleased to get a player of Marley’s quality and experience to the Club.

“Clearly, we have not had our troubles to seek in terms of injuries, particularly to our strikers, so it was important to get a player in who can help bolster our options in that area.

“We have a number of important fixtures coming up before the International break and a strong squad will be vital so I must thank the Board for supporting the addition of Marley, despite the financial restrictions currently placed on the Club.”

“Having tried hard to get him here previously I’m really pleased to now have the opportunity to work with him and I’m sure he will do well for us.”

injuries have ruled out last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove (knee), as well as Curtis Main (thigh).

The only other senior striker permanently signed to the Pittodrie outfit, Bruce Anderson, missed Thursday’s victory because he was one of the eight players, along with Cosgrove, involved in a high-profile breach of Covid rules when they visited a Granite City bar following the Premiership opener against Rangers.

Anderson missed the Saints clash as he was self-isolating, and he could be suspended for a number of matches alongside the other seven guilty players after an SFA disciplinary hearing next Friday.

Leeds United forward Ryan Edmondson was brought in to provide back up to Anderson ahead of the Premiership opener against Rangers, only to damage ankle ligaments in training the following week.