Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis returns to training but remains a doubt for Scottish Cup clash – but Ross McCrorie set to be fit

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass faces a sweat on the fitness of keeper Joe Lewis for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Club captain Lewis was ruled out of the 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday with bruised ribs suffered in a collision in the first half of the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston.

Glass confirmed Lewis returned to goalkeeper training at Cormack Park today, but said the skipper still remains a doubt.

On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods came in against Celtic for his first start for the Dons and is on stand-by for the weekend.

© Shutterstock Feed

Glass and his medical team will continue to monitor Lewis ahead of the quarter-final showdown with Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, versatile right-back/midfielder Ross McCrorie looks to be winning his battle to be fit for the last-eight tie.

McCrorie was taken off in the first half of the draw with Celtic having suffered an ankle injury.