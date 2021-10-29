Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis accepts why he was dropped and vows to rediscover top form

By Sean Wallace
29/10/2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis thanks the supporters after his return to the team against Hibs.

Keeper Joe Lewis understands why he was dropped for the first time in his Aberdeen career -and hopes it is the catalyst to rediscovering his top form.

The 34-year-old says he is not ‘delusional’ and accepts manager Stephen Glass’ decision to drop him after a dip in form and costly mistakes.

When Lewis dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss to Celtic this month it was the first time since signing in summer 2016 the keeper hadn’t started a game he was fit and available for.

Disappointed with himself more than Glass’ decision Lewis refused to look for excuses or shift the blame onto anyone else.

Lewis had to be honest with himself.

It was all on him. Both the drop in form – and the fight to get back.

Instead he searched for answers in a period of self-assessment.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis (left) and Scott Brown at full time against Rangers.

He found them quickly and was back in the starting XI after missing just two games.

Lewis’ return has coincided with an upturn in form as Aberdeen, who face Hearts on Saturday, have beaten Hibs and drawn with league leaders Rangers.

Lewis said: “I was disappointed with myself and my own performances, not with the manager’s decision.

“I understood that.

“I knew I wasn’t playing well. I don’t think of myself as too delusional.

“I understand that we have a strong squad and anyone in any position, if you are not playing well, there is a player waiting to take your place.

“I used the time to assess the reasons for various things.

“You can always come up with excuses and blame other people but I need to continue to always look at myself and be honest with myself.

“To continue to work hard to get back to where I was and keep building.

“I feel the last couple of games I have played well and I want to keep those performances going now and build on that.

“It is very hard with the squad we have to keep your place and you need to be playing well.”

Aberdeen players stare in disbelief after the award of a penalty for Rangers by referee John Beaton.

No magic wand or guarantees in football

Lewis made an error in the 3-2 loss to St Mirren for the winning goal and subsequently lost his place in the starting line up after 234 consecutive starts in games he was fit and available for.

Dropping the experienced keeper was a bold call by Glass, with Gary Woods coming in for the losses to Celtic (2-1) and Dundee (2-1).

When making that change  manager Glass urged Lewis to focus on regaining his form and not search for answers as to why he was dropped.

Lewis said: “I looked at a few things and changed one or two things although I won’t go into too many details.

“There is no magic want and no guarantees in football.

“I want to continue to work on that and work on having a positive and confident mentality and to keep moving forward.

“There are a few technical issues that I am working on as well.

“I will continue to do that and try to develop.

“I’m 34 but still have loads to learn.

“I want to keep improving and get back to my best form.”

‘You have to look at yourself’

Such is Lewis’ value to Aberdeen the club secured him on a five year contract extension in 2019 until summer 2024.

It was a statement of intent from Lewis as well as an affirmation of his affection for the club and his belief Aberdeen could be successful.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis (left) with manager Stephen Glass during  his return to the starting XI against Hibs.

He said: “I had a bit of time out of the team and tried to use it as wisely as possible.

“That’s what you need do.

“I dropped out of the team and understood the manager’s reasons for it.

“You have to look at yourself, try to improve and try to get back to where you were.

“That’s what I’m doing and will continue to do that.

“Gordon (Marshall, goalkeeping coach) has been excellent and has a wealth of experience as well.

“Without completely trying to revolutionize what you are doing or changing anything dramatically there is obviously reasons why you are not playing well.

“When you are playing well there are reasons for that as well so you have to try to find them and work on them.”

Lewis’ nose stitched up after head knock

Lewis return to the first team was almost derailed when in his first game back against Hibs he needed treatment for a head knock after a collision with team-mate Ross McCrorie.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis collides with Ross McCrorie and suffers an injury against Hibs.

The keeper’s left eye remains heavily bruised and his nose is also cut and bruised, having required stitches.

He said: “It was sore at the time and I just needed a minute or two to make sure there was no concussion.

“There wasn’t.

“The other concern was trying to make it gel – it was cut so they needed to stop the bleeding.

“If you are outfield you can go off for a couple of minutes and get some stitches but as a goalkeeper you can’t.

“So we had to stop the bleeding and get a plaster over it.

“Then we stitched it up after the game.

“It was sore at the time but a couple of paracetamol and by Sunday morning I’d forgotten about it.

“It looks far worse than it is.”

Keep upturn in form going against Hearts

Lewis produced a strong performance in the 2-2 draw with Rangers as the Dons came within  a controversial penalty of ending the league leaders’ unbeaten home league record which stood at 24 games prior to kick-off.

The keeper aims to end Hearts unbeaten start to the Premiership.

He said: “That performance at Ibrox will certainly lift the supporters, it’s two good results in the past week.

“It’s four points out of two games and while it’s been positive against two good teams, we want to build on that and build confidence.

“It’s important you do keep grounded because we have a massive game against Hearts.”

 