Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis accepts why he was dropped and vows to rediscover top form

Keeper Joe Lewis understands why he was dropped for the first time in his Aberdeen career -and hopes it is the catalyst to rediscovering his top form.

The 34-year-old says he is not ‘delusional’ and accepts manager Stephen Glass’ decision to drop him after a dip in form and costly mistakes.

When Lewis dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss to Celtic this month it was the first time since signing in summer 2016 the keeper hadn’t started a game he was fit and available for.

Disappointed with himself more than Glass’ decision Lewis refused to look for excuses or shift the blame onto anyone else.

Lewis had to be honest with himself.

It was all on him. Both the drop in form – and the fight to get back.

Instead he searched for answers in a period of self-assessment.

He found them quickly and was back in the starting XI after missing just two games.

Lewis’ return has coincided with an upturn in form as Aberdeen, who face Hearts on Saturday, have beaten Hibs and drawn with league leaders Rangers.

Lewis said: “I was disappointed with myself and my own performances, not with the manager’s decision.

“I understood that.

“I knew I wasn’t playing well. I don’t think of myself as too delusional.

“I understand that we have a strong squad and anyone in any position, if you are not playing well, there is a player waiting to take your place.

“I used the time to assess the reasons for various things.

“You can always come up with excuses and blame other people but I need to continue to always look at myself and be honest with myself.

“To continue to work hard to get back to where I was and keep building.

“I feel the last couple of games I have played well and I want to keep those performances going now and build on that.

“It is very hard with the squad we have to keep your place and you need to be playing well.”

No magic wand or guarantees in football

Lewis made an error in the 3-2 loss to St Mirren for the winning goal and subsequently lost his place in the starting line up after 234 consecutive starts in games he was fit and available for.

Dropping the experienced keeper was a bold call by Glass, with Gary Woods coming in for the losses to Celtic (2-1) and Dundee (2-1).

When making that change manager Glass urged Lewis to focus on regaining his form and not search for answers as to why he was dropped.

Lewis said: “I looked at a few things and changed one or two things although I won’t go into too many details.

“There is no magic want and no guarantees in football.

“I want to continue to work on that and work on having a positive and confident mentality and to keep moving forward.

“There are a few technical issues that I am working on as well.

“I will continue to do that and try to develop.

“I’m 34 but still have loads to learn.

“I want to keep improving and get back to my best form.”

‘You have to look at yourself’

Such is Lewis’ value to Aberdeen the club secured him on a five year contract extension in 2019 until summer 2024.

It was a statement of intent from Lewis as well as an affirmation of his affection for the club and his belief Aberdeen could be successful.

He said: “I had a bit of time out of the team and tried to use it as wisely as possible.

“That’s what you need do.

“I dropped out of the team and understood the manager’s reasons for it.

“You have to look at yourself, try to improve and try to get back to where you were.

“That’s what I’m doing and will continue to do that.

“Gordon (Marshall, goalkeeping coach) has been excellent and has a wealth of experience as well.

“Without completely trying to revolutionize what you are doing or changing anything dramatically there is obviously reasons why you are not playing well.

“When you are playing well there are reasons for that as well so you have to try to find them and work on them.”

Lewis’ nose stitched up after head knock

Lewis return to the first team was almost derailed when in his first game back against Hibs he needed treatment for a head knock after a collision with team-mate Ross McCrorie.

The keeper’s left eye remains heavily bruised and his nose is also cut and bruised, having required stitches.

He said: “It was sore at the time and I just needed a minute or two to make sure there was no concussion.

“There wasn’t.

“The other concern was trying to make it gel – it was cut so they needed to stop the bleeding.

“If you are outfield you can go off for a couple of minutes and get some stitches but as a goalkeeper you can’t.

“So we had to stop the bleeding and get a plaster over it.

“Then we stitched it up after the game.

“It was sore at the time but a couple of paracetamol and by Sunday morning I’d forgotten about it.

“It looks far worse than it is.”

Keep upturn in form going against Hearts

Lewis produced a strong performance in the 2-2 draw with Rangers as the Dons came within a controversial penalty of ending the league leaders’ unbeaten home league record which stood at 24 games prior to kick-off.

The keeper aims to end Hearts unbeaten start to the Premiership.

He said: “That performance at Ibrox will certainly lift the supporters, it’s two good results in the past week.

👏🏽 Thank you for your brilliant support in Glasgow this evening Red Army!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/EJoSpNVgMx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 27, 2021

“It’s four points out of two games and while it’s been positive against two good teams, we want to build on that and build confidence.

“It’s important you do keep grounded because we have a massive game against Hearts.”