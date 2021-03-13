Aberdeen interim coach insists free weekend will allow the dust to settle following exit of Derek McInnes

Interim Aberdeen manager Paul Sheerin insists having a free weekend from Premiership action will ‘allow the dust to settle’ following the exit of Derek McInnes.

With no game today Sheerin, who has been placed in interim charge until a new manager is appointed, has allowed the players some down time.

However he insists it will be full on from Monday in preparation for the clash against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday March 20 as the Reds look to reignite the bid for third spot.

It is the final fixture before the Premiership top six-bottom six split.

Reserve team manager Sheerin has been placed in charge of an interim management team also comprising Barry Robson and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson whilst chairman Dave Cormack and his board search for a new manager.

Sheerin said: “It is probably not the worst thing that we don’t have a game until next Saturday because it allows the dust to settle a wee bit.

“That lets us get ourselves set and to find a way of working that will suit us and the players.

“The players will get a couple of down days, with no game this weekend, and come Monday it will be full on as all of our concentration will be on Dundee United.”

© SNS Group

Sheerin insists his relationship with the players during training has not altered having stepped up to main coach in the interim whilst the club search for McInnes’ successor.

However he accepts that could change in the build up to the New Firm derby next Saturday when he has to select, and potentially drop, players.

He said: “My relationship with the players hasn’t changed too much at the moment as we are just training.

“However if we are still in place for the Dundee United game and I have to pick a team then the relationship will obviously change.

“Once you pick a team it is second nature that some will be happy, and others won’t be, and it is how you deal with that once it comes.”

The interim management team of Sheerin, Robson and Simpson have already overseen a bounce match against Ross County on Tuesday.

That had been arranged by McInnes prior to his exit to secure valuable game time for certain players who had not featured regularly.

© SNS Group

Sheerin said: “I haven’t worked with Neil Simpson that much on the coaching side of things, but he is the head of the academy and he is around the club so that has allowed us to build up a relationship.

“I have worked with Barry day in day out and we have similar ideas on how we want to approach the game and how we want to play.

“Then you have Scott Anderson who I have worked very closely with in the past, and the same with Gordon Marshall.

“So there are no issues with the coaching side of things.

“Beyond that there are always people around the club I can go and ask for advice if it continues for a while.”

Sheerin has been taking the players through training sessions at the £13m Cormack Park which was opened in October 2019.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

He insists that state-of-the-art training complex will be a legacy of McInnes’s impact at Pittodrie that players for generations will benefit from.

He said: “Cormack Park is part of their legacy.

“Both (McInnes and Docherty) strived to get a training ground and were keen for it to be a part of the club.

“They have done that and delivered it.

“They had a lot of help for it to happen but for it to happen on their watch is brilliant and something that was desperately needed at the club.”

Sheerin also pinpointed the rise in standards at Pittodrie that were spear-headed by McInnes.

He is determined they will not drop under his interim watch and believes they will be retained under the new manager when appointed.

Sheerin said: “The standards are huge at Aberdeen, Derek and Tony have always demanded that.

“When I was a player at St Johnstone, they came in and brought the standards up and they arguably set the standards at St Johnstone to what are there now, they are part of that grounding.

“Hopefully whatever happens next those standards will be kept, and it will be part of Derek and Tony’s legacy.”