Aberdeen injury blow as Derek McInnes confirms long-term absences for Craig Bryson and Greg Leigh

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed defender Greg Leigh and midfielder Craig Bryson are facing extended spells on the sidelines.

There had been high hopes for summer signing Bryson, however, the Scotland international – formerly of Derby – has missed most of this term with a succession of ankle problems.

In his last outing, against St Johnstone last month, he was caught late by Murray Davidson and McInnes has now confirmed he needs surgery.

💬 Derek – It’s important that we play well and set about the objective of six points before the break. Greg Leigh is our for two months and Craig Bryson requires minor surgery on his ankle which is a real blow. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Leigh is out for two months after being hurt in a first-half challenge during the 1-0 win over Hamilton at Pittodrie.