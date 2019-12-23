Show Links
Aberdeen injury blow as Derek McInnes confirms long-term absences for Craig Bryson and Greg Leigh

by Ryan Cryle
23/12/2019, 1:27 pm
Aberdeen's Craig Bryson lies injured at St Johnstone.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed defender Greg Leigh and midfielder Craig Bryson are facing extended spells on the sidelines.

There had been high hopes for summer signing Bryson, however, the Scotland international – formerly of Derby – has missed most of this term with a succession of ankle problems.

In his last outing, against St Johnstone last month, he was caught late by Murray Davidson and McInnes has now confirmed he needs surgery.

Meanwhile, Leigh is out for two months after being hurt in a first-half challenge during the 1-0 win over Hamilton at Pittodrie.

