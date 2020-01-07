Aberdeen inform St Johnstone of bid to sign winger Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen have ramped up their interest in St Johnstone’s out-of-contract star man Matty Kennedy.

It is understood that the Dons have now officially informed the Perth club that they want to recruit winger Kennedy in the summer and talks have begun with his agent.

The 25-year-old former Kilmarnock player – who has made 21 appearances this term, scoring five goals – will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement should he choose to.

Kennedy has gone on record to state his happiness at McDiarmid Park, as has Wright with his desire to keep him, but it is no secret that Aberdeen can blow Saints out of the water in terms of wages and now hold a much stronger hand.

Meanwhile, reports have also linked the Dons to a loan move for ex-Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne in this window. The Burnley player has returned to Turf Moor from a loan spell at Fleetwood Town.