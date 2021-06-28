Aberdeen hope to have 2,000 fans for European tie against BK Hacken

Aberdeen hope the Scottish Government will allow 2,000 fans to attend their first game of the season next month.

The Dons return to competitive action on July 22 when they welcome Swedish club BK Hacken to Pittodrie in the second qualifying round first leg of the UEFA Conference League.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has said stadiums could return to full capacity from August 10 after first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week Covid restrictions could be lifted on August 9.

Supporters attended SPFL play-off final matches at the end of last season while Hampden has been allowed to host 12,000 fans for matches during Euro 2020 and 16,500 fans were at Murrayfield on Saturday to watch the Great British and Irish Lions beat Japan.

That has prompted Aberdeen to make their pitch to have a modest 2,000 inside Pittodrie for their first game of the season.

The Dons were given permission to hold a test event in September in front of 300 fans but were unsuccessful in their bid to run further test events after making another request in October despite having the backing of Aberdeen City Council.

It is understood Hibernian have also made a request for fans to attend Easter Road for their Conference League match against either Mons Calpe or FC Santa Coloma.

Both clubs are hopeful their request will be granted following Leitch’s encouraging comments at the weekend.

He told BBC radio on Sunday he was optimistic about the prospects of fans returning at full capacity should progress on vaccinations continue to be made but has stressed the ‘Freedom Day’ date is not set in stone.

When asked if stadiums would be full after August 9 Professor Leitch said: “Yes, they can on August 10 but we’ve had to learn that new word, that indicative word.

“So we have given advice that with a fair wind the trajectory we are presently on with vaccinations, remember, we are vaccinating 300,000 people every 10 days so that’s a lot of vaccine and this six weeks buys us quite a lot of vaccine time.

“If people come and that’s the important thing people can do then, yes, we hope August 9 and 10 can happen.

“On August 9, the level system disappears, unless, for instance, there were particular hotspots or the country didn’t do what we hope it will do.

“Maybe vaccinations slow down for some reason. It’s a bit indicative, then on August 9 physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes are removed.”