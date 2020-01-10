Aberdeen hope for Zak Vyner fitness boost today

Aberdeen were today hoping to hear Zak Vyner will not require surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The on loan Bristol City defender was today set to see a specialist to assess if the injury suffered in the 1-1 draw with Hearts will require surgery.

Aberdeen are currently in Dubai for a week-long warm weather training camp but Vyner remained in Scotland due to his injury.

The Dons today received good news with midfielder Craig Bryson, who also remained in Scotland, undergoing surgery on an ankle injury earlier this week.

Bryson was initially set to be out for eight weeks but that has been downgraded to six weeks.

Talking to the Evening Express at their Dubai hotel, boss Derek McInnes said: “Zak is seeing the specialist again today.

“Although it is still not 100% confirmed Zak does not need the operation, it looks likely the recommendation will be for him to do the rehab without the surgery.

“The rehab would be six weeks from the game at Tynecastle so you are still talking the second week in February.

“Bryson had his operation a couple of days ago and we hope he will only be out for six weeks rather than the eight that were predicted.”