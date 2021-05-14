Aberdeen hold talks with defender Clark Robertson over Pittodrie return

Aberdeen have reportedly held talks with defender Clark Robertson about a move back to Pittodrie.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after reaching the end of his three-year deal at Rotherham United.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Robertson was at Cormack Park earlier this week to meet Dons boss Stephen Glass.

The defender made 68 appearances for the Dons between 2009 and 2015.

He moved to Blackpool in 2015 before joining Rotherham in 2018. The Millers have just been relegated from the Championship but were hoping to keep Robertson at the club.

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher have already signed pre-contract agreements to join the Dons this summer.

The Reds have also been linked with moves for St Mirren’s attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and Livingston forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas.

Glass has said the club will announce which of Aberdeen’s out of contract players will be offered new deals next week.