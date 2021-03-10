Aberdeen great Willie Garner has trust in chairman Dave Cormack’s plan to deliver a new manager

Aberdeen legend Willie Garner trusts chairman Dave Cormack and the board have a succession plan in place to deliver a strong replacement for Derek McInnes.

The Dons are searching for a new manager for the first time since 2013 following the exit of McInnes and No.2 Tony Docherty with immediate effect.

McInnes’ fate was sealed during talks with USA based chairman Cormack on Monday after a run of just one win in nine games left the bid for a third placed finish in jeopardy.

Garner fears the next manager will face an even tougher battle to deliver success than McInnes due to the expected big spending of Rangers and Celtic.

Which is why he insists the Reds must land a strong replacement capable of withstanding that pressure and leading the Dons forward.

Garner said: “The Aberdeen board will know exactly what they are doing and will have a plan.

“They wouldn’t have made a decision like McInnes leaving without having a plan B.

“Aberdeen will be an attractive proposition for many managers.

“Cormack and the board will probably be looking in a market place where there is someone not in contract now.

“If they go for someone under contract it will cost the club money so that will be a scenario they will be looking at as well.

“Or is there some up and coming bright youngster that Cormack can pull out of the hat and announce as new manager?

“Regardless it has to be someone ready to come in and hit the ground running.

“It will be difficult for whoever is appointed as manager though because the expectation from the supporters is that they will need to win something.

“However the competition is going to be even tougher next season as with Celtic not winning the league you would expect them to go out and spend big.

“Then you would expect Rangers, who won the league, to go and spend more as well.

“What does that leave for the teams below that?

“Does an experienced manager want to put his reputation on the line by coming in and saying he will challenge Rangers and Celtic.

“That is what the fans want.

“One thing is clear, whoever becomes the new manager must have major aspirations to come into Aberdeen to win things.”

© SNS Group

During his playing career at Pittodrie Garner, 65, won the league title in 1980 and the League Cup in 1976.

He would later be assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen and won every domestic honour as No.2 in just two years with the Gothenburg Great.

Possible managerial candidates

A number of ex Dons have been linked with the vacant managerial position including Stephen Glass.

Former Pittodrie winger Glass is currently manager at Atlanta United 2 in the United States.

Glass was interim manager of Atlanta United’s first team last season then returned to his role at the second string when Gabriel Heinze was appointed manager in January.

There might be a bit of rebuilding to do with the team in the summer as there are a lot of players out of contract. “They have put Paul, Barry and Simmy in interim charge. “However Aberdeen will need someone identifying players to come in this summer. “What are the plans for identifying and getting players for next season?” Willie Garner

Former Don Derek Adams, currently manager of Morcambe, has also been mentioned.

Under Adams Morcambe are currently pushing for the League Two title.

When Adams took over Morcambe were bottom of League Two.

Other potential candidates are Neil Lennon, now available having left Celtic last month following a 1-0 loss to Ross County, that left the defending champions trailing league leaders Rangers by 18 points.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is also a potential managerial target although the 39-year-old recently signed a three year contract extension until summer 2024.

Former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is currently available having left the Steelmen in December last year.

Robinson led Motherwell to both domestic cup finals in the 2017-18 season.

New manager faces squad rebuild

After making the decision to part with McInnes, who was contracted until summer 2022, Garner is surprised the Reds subsequently placed Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson in interim charge for the rest of the season – especially with a team rebuild needed in the summer.

© SNS Group

He said: “There might be a bit of rebuilding to do with the team in the summer as there are a lot of players out of contract.

“They have put Paul, Barry and Simmy in interim charge.

“However Aberdeen will need someone identifying players to come in this summer.

“What are the plans for identifying and getting players for next season?

“Whoever the manager is will be walking into a blank canvas as there are a lot of players leaving at the end of the season.

“Plans need to be laid for next season with regards to the team.

“The new manager also might not want some of the players as well.

“There are so many potential scenarios but I am sure the board will have that plan in place.”

What if interim management team deliver success?

Garner also highlighted the possible scenario of what happens if the interim management team are a resounding success?

Third is still possible as Hibs are three points clear, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

The SFA have also confirmed the Scottish Cup will resume and be played to a finish this season.

Garner said: “The plan is to put them in charge until they get the proper manager in.

“But what happens if they go and win all their games between now and the end of the season?

“Then they surely have to come into contention.

“It is a conundrum about what the future plans will be.

“The club might come out once everything settles down and say this is what our plans are.

“However it is entirely up to them whether they want to do that or not.”

Aberdeen Football Club and Manager, Derek McInnes, have agreed to part company after eight years. The manager and his assistant, Tony Docherty, will leave the Club with immediate effect. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2021

A club statement confirmed the interim team of Sheerin, Robson and Simpson will be in charge for the remaining six Premiership games and the Scottish Cup.

The statement said: : “Over the remaining six league games an interim team, led by Paul Sheerin and supported by Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, will strive to deliver European football with a third placed finish.”

Their first match will be away to Dundee United on Saturday March 20.

Garner said: “I hope the interim management team do really well.

“They have great knowledge of the game.

“The supporters will give them their backing as they are all good club guys who have played for Aberdeen.

“The performances and results have to change though because it is an important time for the club.

“Aberdeen need to sell season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign.

“As a club you want to get the fans back on side.

“However no-one really knows when fans will get back into stadiums again.

“It is a difficult time for clubs, not just Aberdeen, trying to get the loyal fans to pay for season tickets.

“What is needed is results between now and the end of the season – and something a bit pleasing on the eye.”

Surprise at timing of McInnes exit

Aberdeen chairman Cormack publicly backed McInnes on February 8 amidst mounting fan unrest and speculation he could be axed.

However results failed to improve with the Reds netting just one goal in the last nine games.

“I thought Derek was going to be in charge until at least the end of the season. “However some of the performances over the last four or five weeks have not been pleasing.” Willie Garner

Since the turn of the year Aberdeen had taken just 11 points from a possible 39.

Only Premiership bottom club Kilmarnock have a poorer record in 2021.

In drawing 0-0 with Hamilton at the weekend the Dons scoring crisis continued.

In the 13 games in 2021 the Reds had netted just five times – with only one of those goals coming from open play.

That was a Matty Kennedy strike in the 2-1 loss to Rangers on January 10.

Regardless of the slum Garner still expected McInnes to be given more time to turn it around.

He said: “I thought Derek was going to be in charge until at least the end of the season.

“However some of the performances over the last four or five weeks have not been pleasing.

“Some of the play over the last couple of months hasn’t been great to watch.

“Derek, I am sure, would have been his first to put his hand up and say that.

“He has definitely tried to fix it.”

McInnes’ attempt to fix the clear scoring problem was the transfer deadline day capture of three loan strikers – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone).

© SNS Group

Only Hendry has netted for Aberdeen, in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock, and Hornby is currently out with a thigh injury.

However it is hoped Scotland U21 cap Hornby will return to face Dundee United which is far earlier than anticipated.

Garner said: “Derek has been fantastic for the club in the eight years he was at Pittodrie.

“it was only a couple of years ago there were folk dancing about and saying Derek must say because Rangers were interested in him.

“No-one is at a club forever though.

“No-one has a job for life, especially in football nowadays.”

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Pandemic also a factor in slump

Garner believes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a succession of injury set-backs made it a particularly difficult season for McInnes.

Aberdeen lost first team players to long term injury including Ryan Hedges, Sam Cosgrove, Scott Wright, Mikey Devlin, Curtis Main, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Greg Leigh.

With the club losing millions in income as a result of the absence of supporters during the Covid-19 pandemic McInnes also had to sell key players.

Scotland international Scott McKenna was sold to Nottingham Forest for £3m with Sam Cosgrove, leading scorer for the previous two seasons, transferred to Birmingham City for £2m in the January transfer window.

I think the coronavirus pandemic has affected everything. “It has been the most bizarre season ever and I think that has been part of the reason why there hasn’t been any consistency.” Willie Garner

Attacker Scott Wright, arguably one of the top performers this season, was also transferred to Rangers in the winter window.

Garner said: “I think the coronavirus pandemic has affected everything.

“It has been the most bizarre season ever and I think that has been part of the reason why there hasn’t been any consistency.

“There are no supporters and that impacted training in what you can and can’t do with players being together.

“There was a time when they weren’t even training and players were working on their own.

“Injuries have not helped either.”

Loss of Marley Watkins a turning point

Garner insists the hamstring injury suffered by on loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins was a key turning point in the season under McInnes.

Welsh international Watkins had played a pivotal role in attack until suffering an injury in the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 1.

© PA

Watkins was ruled out for the rest of his loan spell until January and could not return after that as the prognosis was that he would not be fit until at least a month after the transfer window closed.

He said: “Marley Watkins was playing well at the start of the season and everyone was excited as Aberdeen had a striker who had a bit of mobility.

“Although he wasn’t scoring a lot of goals what a difference he was making to the team with his movement.

“He got injured and then it stopped when Sam Cosgrove came back into the team.

“With him it was a different style of play that didn’t suit the way Aberdeen were playing before that.

“Watkins was a big loss then Ryan Hedges was injured who was one of the best players.

“Jonny Hayes has had a few injures this season and never back to as fit as he was first time at the club.

“It has been an unfortunate season and Derek did reasonably well coping with all these different things.

“Aberdeen needed to sell players as well because of the financial situation.”