Aberdeen great Joe Harper relives 1970 Scottish Cup success 50 years on from Celtic triumph

THE emotions still stir in Joe Harper when he thinks back to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup success of 1970.

The ecstasy of defeating Celtic in front of more than 108,000 at Hampden, to seeing hard-nosed manager Eddie Turnbull with a tear in his eye and the remarkable Dons legacy of Derek McKay.

Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the Reds’ triumph which was secured courtesy of Harper’s penalty and a brace from Cup-Tie McKay.

As well as the game itself Harper has fond memories of the journey back to the Granite City on April 12 and the open-top bus parade and reception the team received which even got to gaffer Turnbull, a man not prone to showing emotion.

Evening Express columnist Joe said: “In those days we had to go through Stonehaven on the way home and there were thousands of people out cheering the bus.

“So we stopped and got out to show them all the Scottish Cup.

“All the way from Dundee just about we saw people standing at the side of the road with banners or waving red and white scarves but it wasn’t until we got to Stonehaven it really hit us how much it meant to people.

“All the way from Stonehaven to Aberdeen there were people lining the road and when we crossed the Bridge of Dee there were people everywhere on Holburn Street across the road and hanging out of flat windows cheering us.

“We changed buses at Garthdee to an open-top bus and once we were on Holburn Street and then Union Street all of us fell silent because we couldn’t believe what we were seeing.

“We couldn’t see the tarmac on Union Street because there were so many people and they reckoned there were 100,000 out to see us. From the top of Holburn Street to the Castlegate the bus was rocking because people were pushing against it and it took about an hour to go from one end of Union Street to the other.

“We went into the Town House for the Lord Provost’s reception and it was Eddie Turnbull’s birthday on April 12 – they mentioned it on the public address system when we were on the Town House balcony and thousands of people on Union Street started singing Happy Birthday.

“That was the first and only time I saw a tear starting to come out of his eye. That was a special moment for Eddie and everyone.”

McKay’s role in Aberdeen’s triumph was remarkable.

Signed on a free from Dundee in the summer of 1969, he initially struggled to feature for the Reds.

A flu outbreak in the Dons squad handed him a chance against Falkirk in the quarter-final – he scored the winner and did the same against Kilmarnock in the semis before his double in the final.

Incredibly, those four were his only goals for Aberdeen.

McKay passed away in April 2008 after a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

He is buried in Perth, Australia, and Harper added: “It was unbelievable for Derek – it was a dream for everybody involved, but Derek’s story was extraordinary.

“By the time it came to the final Eddie Turnbull had no option really but to play him and it’s amazing what he did to come into the team like that and have such an impact on us winning the cup.

“Derek and I joined Aberdeen in the same week. We stayed in digs together in Crown Street and then moved into a flat together.

“The boss put us out of the flat and then we lived in a caravan together at Nigg Bay but then the club found out about that and Teddy Scott came back and threw us out and it was back to the digs.

“We were really friendly and Derek was best man at my wedding.

“They were great times and it’s so sad he’s no longer here with us.”

The Dons’ 12-man squad who beat Celtic – the Hoops side reached the European Cup final for the second time in four seasons that year – had an average age of just 22.

Harper said: “If you’re going to win trophies I’ve always believed you need to beat the best teams and should want to face the best teams.

“Celtic were a great team and they still had seven of the Lisbon Lions from 1967.

“It was magnificent that we beat them on that occasion.”