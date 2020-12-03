Aberdeen giving AberDNA Junior kids chance to win money-can’t-buy training session at Cormack Park

Aberdeen are giving youngsters the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train at Cormack Park as part of the club’s AberDNA Junior scheme.

The prize is the latest of three competitions made available for members of the free under-12s initiative – which is hoped will bring through the next generation of the Red Army.

To win the Cormack Park experience, primary schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire must get as many pupils as possible signed up to AberDNA Junior by the February 1 deadline. Pupils of smaller schools need not worry, because it will be the school with the highest percentage of their roll signed up by this date who will then receive the money-can’t-buy experience.

The winning school will be offered transport to Cormack Park where they will get a chance to see where the Aberdeen first team train each day before receiving a coaching masterclass from AFC coaches.

There are currently two other brilliant Aberdeen prizes up for grabs for AberDNA Junior members, in addition to the Cormack Park experience, and the deadline to enter these has also been extended to February 1.

The other two prizes on offer are as follows:

Prize 1 – An Adidas football for every child in your school

Members will have the opportunity to win an Adidas football for themselves as well as all their fellow school pupils.

Each AberDNA Junior member will have the opportunity to register their school to win.

Each registration will count as one entry for that school, meaning even the smallest schools still have an opportunity to win.

Prize 2 – A first-team squad number for the remainder of the 2020/21 season

Two Junior members, one boy and one girl, will be selected at random to win and will be presented with their own shirt and squad number at a signing ceremony in the new year, their names will then be displayed alongside the first team squad for the remainder of the season.

What is AberDNA Junior?

Launched in March of this year, and supported by the Evening Express and Press and Journal, AberDNA Junior now has more than 6,500 members from all corners of the globe.

The Dons, and the Evening Express and Press and Journal, are working together to promote the scheme, with a view to reaching more than 40,000 primary school pupils in Aberdeen City and Shire and signing up 15,000 by August 2021.

Each member will be invited to Pittodrie to ceremonially “sign for the Dons” when it is safe to do so, in addition to being able to enjoy two matches – when full crowds return – at Pittodrie as part of their membership.

Junior members will also be issued a welcome pack which includes a limited-edition collectable card featuring our number one and club captain, Joe Lewis. A second limited edition collectible card, featuring Ross McCrorie, has also been made available from the club shop.

To get involved:

New members – sign-up now online or by calling 01224 63 1903 Monday-Friday 10am-4pm

Existing members – All members will be automatically entered in with a chance of winning a squad number, no action is required for this element of the competition.

To have a chance of winning any of the school** competitions, including the chance to train like Aberdeen at Cormack Park, please log-in online now and select your school from the list.

If you have forgotten your Dons ID or login details please e-mail ticketoffice@afc.co.uk or call the Ticket Office during the hours above.

*School Roll figures taken from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council websites

**Only schools within Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are eligible