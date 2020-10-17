Aberdeen frustrated by missed chances in 0-0 stalemate at Dundee United

Aberdeen were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee United in a game where they should have had three points secured by half-time.

The Reds completely dominated in the opening 45 minutes at Tannadice but failed to make the breakthrough due to a combination of lack of cutting edge and heroics from keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

In the first New Firm derby at Tannadice since 2016 Aberdeen were denied a strong penalty shout for hand-ball.

That decision from referee Alan Muir would prove pivotal.

Aberdeen made one change to the starting XI that defeated St Mirren 2-1 at Pittodrie before the international break.

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn dropped to the bench with Connor McLennan coming in.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity after just two minutes when Jonny Hayes fired in a low 22 yard drive that keeper Siegrist dived to save at his near post.

The Dons should have been a goal ahead in the eighth minute following incisive interplay between Scott Wright and Ryan Hedges at the edge of the box.

Hedges rolled a pass into the path of Wright that ripped apart the defence and his chipped eight-yard effort beat keeper Siegrist, but Mark Connolly was on hand to scramble clear off the line.

From the resultant corner the Dons again came close when Tommie Hoban headed inches wide from 15 yards.

Aberdeen were dominating and on the quarter hour mark Hedges unleashed a low 25-yard drive that the already over-worked Siegrist pushed wide.

The Dons were denied a penalty in the 29th minute when a shot from Ross McCrorie hit the hand of Connolly in the box.

The effort looked to be sneaking in at the near post.

Referee Muir was surrounded by Aberdeen players calling for a penalty but to their frustration he ignored their protestations.

It was a mistake from Muir.

Aberdeen were impressive with their pace and movement but failed to take their chances.

They again came close when McCrorie brilliantly dummied a cross in from the right by McLennan to allow the ball to find the unmarked onrushing Wright in the 43rd minute.

However Siegrist superbly saved Wright’s 10-yard drive to again deny the Dons.

While the first 45 minutes had seen numerous opportunities for the Dons, the second half was dreadful with neither team creating anything of significance until a frantic late spell.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made a switch not long after the hour mark when introducing on-loan Leeds United striker Ryan Edmdonson for Wright.

McGinn was introduced in the 74th minute for McLennan and nearly scored with his first kick of the game. He dipped a 25-yard free-kick up and over the defensive wall, but his superb effort was denied by a magnificent save from Siegrist.

United had offered little in attack and nearly produced a smash and grab in the 80th minute when breaking upfield on the counter attack.

Logan Chalmers was played clean through on goal with the defence posted missing, but was denied when his low shot was superbly blocked by Joe Lewis’ outstretched legs.

In the 90th minute, McCrorie met a cross from McGinn, but his flicked header flashed just wide.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Andy Considine, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Ryan Hedges, Jonny Hayes, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie, Scott Wright, Marley Watkins

Subs: Ryan Edmondson (for Wright 63), Niall McGinn (for McLennan 74),

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shaleum Logan, Funso-King Ojo, Dylan McGeouch, Ronald Hernandez, Kieran Ngwenya, Calvin Ramsay.

DUNDEE UNITED : Siegrist, Bolton, Edwards, Connolly, Reynolds, Robson, Pawlett, Butcher, Harkes, Shankland, Clark.

Subs: McNulty (for Clark 56), (L. Smith for Reynolds 63), Chalmers (for Pawlett 78), Powers (for Butcher 78),

Subs not used: Deniz, Powers, C. Smith, Fotheringham, Appere, Neilson.

Referee: Alan Muir