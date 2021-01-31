Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove completes move to Birmingham City

Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove has completed his move to Birmingham City.

The Englishman, who scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Dons, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Blues.

The fee was not disclosed but is believed to be around the £2million mark.

The Dons said it was “a significant deal for Aberdeen FC, and underlines our commitment to developing our young talented assets”.

The 24-year-old finished top scorer for the Dons for the past two seasons but had netted only three times this term after missing the start of the season with a knee injury.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: “We wish Sam well. He’s been a good servant to us, but we felt it was the right time for him to move on, on the back of the offer we received, and with eighteen months left on his contract.

“The improvement in Sam since he arrived is clear for all to see and I’ve no doubt he will go on and do well at Birmingham.

“We have benefited greatly from his goals and overall contribution to the team and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Cosgrove was delighted to complete the move and relishing the demands of the English Championship.

He said: “It feels really good to be here. As soon as the interest was there from Birmingham it was a no brainer from me and I’m really delighted to get it over the line.

“There’s a big job for me to do here.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Championship.

“I know how demanding it is but I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I was ready to take on the challenge.

“Short-term, it’s helping the team. Long-term it’s echoing that – being as successful as I can and helping this fantastic club.”

Speaking after Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City at St Andrews on Saturday, Blues boss Aitor Karanka said he was looking forward to working with Cosgrove.

He said: “He is big, he is powerful, he has something that sometimes we are missing, that power to hold the ball, to go into space, to head to the corners and the set-pieces. He is good with the ball to link with the No. 10 if we play with a No. 10.

“Sometimes I have seen him play as a winger so we could play him on the wing, I am really pleased with him here if everything ends tomorrow.

“He can be a younger version of Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz), he is maybe taller than Jukey, he is a good player, a good kid, a good character. Someone who is going to give us a lot of things.

“He was scoring goals and when a player is scoring goals it is not difficult to follow him.

“I hope he can keep scoring goals here. Since I was here I knew the condition I had in the market for the summer and I knew the condition I had for the market here and for the transfers in the following window. We have everything under control.”