Aberdeen finance director Kevin MacIver joins club’s board

Aberdeen’s finance director Kevin MacIver has been appointed to the club’s board of directors.

Having joined the club as finance director in November 2018, MacIver was involved in the Cormack Park training ground project.

A qualified accountant with 30 years’ experience, MacIver was also involved in the change of status from a public to private company and the US investment in the Dons.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “I’m pleased to announce that, following the board’s unanimous decision to appoint Kevin as a director of Aberdeen Football Club, he has formally accepted.

“His appointment to the board recognises the significant contribution he has made to the club in the last two years and the vital role he plays in bringing both a hands-on and strategic approach to our finances, human resources and systems.

“In recent months, with the severe financial repercussions of the suspension of football, he has provided the board with sound financial modelling and scenario planning which are enabling us to make well-informed decisions.

“We have a much leaner but exceptionally strong executive team in place that is ably supported by a small but incredibly hard-working and capable management team.

“Their commitment, enthusiasm and passion for the club, particularly in recent months, have been inspiring and infectious.

“It’s important the fans know the club is in good hands with people who are not only experienced and knowledgeable but deliver in an efficient and committed way that gives the club best value.”

Before joining AFC, MacIver was finance director with Augean North Sea Services.