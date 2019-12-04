Aberdeen fight to scintillating draw against Rangers at Pittodrie

Aberdeen came from two goals down to grab a point against Rangers in a pulsating Pittodrie encounter.

Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack had shot Rangers into a 2-0 first-half lead and they appeared out of sight, but Jon Gallagher dragged the Dons back into the game before the break.

Andy Considine levelled for the home side just after the interval in a pulsating contest to hand Aberdeen an unlikely point.

Derek McInnes made three changes from the 2-1 win over St Mirren, with Dean Campbell, Niall McGinn and Ryan Hedges out, with Shay Logan, James Wilson and Ash Taylor, making his first league start of the season, drafted in.

The Dons had not beaten Rangers in six home games in all competitions, the last victory coming courtesy of James Maddison’s free-kick in September 2016.

Rangers won 4-2 on their last visit Pittodrie and had the first opportunity of the night, with Alfredo Morelos latching on to Greg Leigh’s misjudged clearance and forcing Joe Lewis into a save at his near post.

But there was little the Dons skipper could do about the opener as Rangers cut through the home side with ease. Joe Aribo was given time to pick out James Tavernier on the right flank, with his first-time cross picking out on unmarked Arfield to slide home.

The fare got little better for the Dons fans, who were watching their side again fail to properly test the Old Firm. It was little surprise when they went two in front, with Ryan Kent robbing Zak Vyner in midfield and freeing Morelos. His shot was spilled by Lewis right into Jack’s path, who tapped in.

Aberdeen were in need of a desperate rescue act, to even salvage a point, and Gallagher finally gave Pittodrie something to shout about.

A neat exchange of passes between Sam Cosgrove and Wilson on the edge of the area created a gap for Gallagher to nip into, with the winger slipping round Allan McGregor and managing to squeeze his shot past a retreating Connor Goldson.

After looking dead and buried, Aberdeen suddenly had life. Two minutes into the second half, they were back threatening the Rangers goal, with first Cosgrove and then Gallagher denied.

But with their next attack, they levelled. Lewis Ferguson’s cross was headed down by Leigh, with Cosgrove latching on to the loose ball and screwing his shot across goal. Arriving at the back post to finish the move was Considine, crashing into the top corner.

A rejuvenated Dons side, who had switched to a 4-4-2 at half-time with Leigh moving to left midfield and Gallagher partnering Cosgrove up front, were now threatening regularly. A Gallagher cross found Cosgrove and only a Goldson block prevented a shot on target.

A golden chance to edge in front passed the Dons by on 71 minutes, with a Ferguson corner picking out Cosgrove at the back post but the 18-goal striker was unable to find the target.

Considine had to be helped off the park with 10 minutes to go, following a tussle with Joe Aribo, with McInnes opting to bring on Connor McLennan for the final salvo.

Hearts were in mouths when Rangers were awarded a late free-kick on the edge of the Dons box, however, Lewis sprang to his left to keep out Tavernier’s effort.

Despite some late pressure from Rangers, Aberdeen weathered the storm to take a point into Saturday’s trip to Hibernian.