Aberdeen fight back to earn a point at Hearts

Aberdeen dug deep to rescue a point in an engrossing encounter against Hearts at Tynecastle but the point may have come at a cost after the Dons suffered more injury woe.

Trailing to Liam Boyce’s penalty at the start of the second half the Dons hit back with Funso OJo’s first goal of the season securing Stephen Glass’ side a deserved point in the capital.

But with a vital Conference League playoff second leg looming large for the Dons the Aberdeen manager has more injury concerns to contend with after both Connor McLennan and Jonny Hayes were forced off.

A point was the least Aberdeen deserved for their efforts here. They were the better side over the 90 minutes and carried the bigger attacking threat. Now all

The absence of Andy Considine, who is still waiting to discover the extent of the knee injury he suffered in Azerbaijan on Thursday, and Jack Mackenzie, who was absent due to injury, meant a defensive reshuffle for the Dons at Tynecastle.

Glass made three changes in total from the 1-0 loss to Qarabag with Connor McLennan, Teddy Jenks and Jonny Hayes coming into the starting line-up. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was named among the substitutes.

It was December 2019 when Aberdeen last visited Tynecastle but little has changed with the game played in a ferocious and competitive manner from the first whistle.

It was frantic, frenetic fayre as players jostled for possession and snapped into tackles at every opportunity.

It made for a great atmosphere but the moments of quality were scant.

The first real sign of a cohesive passage of play came from the Dons and it almost brought the opener as a terrific turn and drive forward from Jenks opened up space and he found Lewis Ferguson whose first-time pass sent Christian Ramirez clear on goal only for the American to be denied by a fine Craig Gordon save.

Ferguson was the player who seemed to be coming in for special treatment as three late challenges on him resulted in fouls being given but no cards being shown by referee Bobby Madden.

Hearts’ biggest threat came from the right flank where the combination of Michael Smith and Josh Ginnelly were their most creative outlet and a Ginnelly cross which deflected off Hayes, had Joe Lewis scrambling to his near post and the goalkeeper was relieved to see the ball hit the side netting.

With the hectic schedule of games set to continue with the second leg of the Conference League tie on Thursday the last thing Glass wanted was another injury following the loss of Considine and Ryan Hedges but McLennan was withdrawn in the 39th minute after hobbling off. Emmanuel-Thomas took his place.

Hayes, who suffered an ankle injury early in the game, also failed to appear for the second half and was replaced at left back by Dean Campbell.

Hearts immediately tried to take advantage with right winger Ginnelly firing in a powerful 30 yard drive which was well held by Lewis.

The home side should have opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, however, after Lewis fumbled a high ball. It broke into the path of Gary Mackay-Steven but the former Don dragged his shot wide.

Aberdeen’s desire to gift-wrap chances to Hearts continued and the home side were awarded a penalty when Declan Gallagher tripped Mackay-Steven in the box. Liam Boyce stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way from the spot to give Hearts the lead.

This had become a test of Aberdeen’s ability to come back from adversity. It took until the 70th minute for them to show they could respond.

Aberdeen had huffed and puffed since falling behind but when Ramirez’s ball in from the right wing flashed across goal Campbell was on hand to drive the ball back across from the left and Funso Ojo stuck out a leg to guide the ball past Craig Gordon for the equaliser.

Aberdeen’s tails were up following the equaliser and they pushed hard for the winner. With tempers boiling over in Tynecastle both Glass and assistant Allan Russell were booked in a frantic finale.

For all their late pressure, however, the visitors could not conjure a winner.

Declan Gallagher’s header from a corner and a long range effort from Ramirez, both of which were saved by Gordon, was the closest the Dons came but in the end they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Emotions continued to run high after the game with a heated exchange on the pitch between captain Brown and Hearts boss Robbie Neilson but the Dons fans were clearly pleased with the fighting spirit shown by their side.