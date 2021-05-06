Aberdeen FC Women’s title challenge to resume against Stirling

League leaders Aberdeen FC Women will resume their SWPL 2 campaign when they host Stirling University on Sunday, June 6.

The Dons are seven points clear at the top of the division after 10 matches following a run of nine wins and one defeat and, with the top two sides winning promotion to SWPL 1, have an eight point lead on third-placed Hamilton Accies.

Emma Hunter and Stuart Bathgate’s side will be strong favourites for their first game back since December 13 as they face a Stirling side propping up the division after amassing just one point from their opening 10 fixtures.

Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) chair Vivienne MacLaren is delighted the season will be played to a conclusion following a lengthy layoff.

She said: “We are thrilled that SWPL 2 can now get back under way on Sunday, June 6. We appreciate it has been a long wait for these teams.

“On behalf of SWF, I’d like to thank them for their support and patience and also thank the various stakeholders who have helped us get to this stage.

“SWPL 2 is a competitive league and there are never any guaranteed results. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, officials, and various individuals involved at the clubs.

“With two promotion places available and eight games to play, there is no doubt that this is going to be one of the most exciting league finishes in the history of Scottish women’s football.”

Aberdeen FC Women’s remaining fixtures

Sunday, June 6: Aberdeen FC Women v Stirling University WFC

Wednesday, June 9: Queens Park v Aberdeen FC Women

Sunday, June 13: Aberdeen FC Women v Glasgow Women FC

Wednesday, June 16: St Johnstone WFC v Aberdeen FC Women

Sunday, June 20: Aberdeen FC Women v Hamilton Academical WFC

Wednesday, June 23: Aberdeen FC Women v Partick Thistle FC

Sunday, June 27: Dundee United WFC v Aberdeen FC Women

Wednesday, July 4: Aberdeen FC Women v Boroughmuir Thistle FC