Aberdeen FC Women’s boss Emma Hunter: We’re not in SWPL1 to make up the numbers

Aberdeen FC Women are the new kids on the block in SWPL1 but manager Emma Hunter insists the new arrivals are ready to show they can challenge at the top of the table.

The Dons have risen up the ranks quickly in the women’s game after winning consecutive promotions, but the size of the task has increased dramatically as Hunter and her players prepare to go head-to-head with the best teams in the country.

It’s a formidable challenge, but one Hunter says she and her players are ready to tackle with confidence.

She said: “We feel we should be in the top five. It is ambitious to come from back-to-back promotions to finish in the top half of the table, but that’s the team we are.

“It will be difficult and really challenging, but we set the bar high and we’ll go for it this season.

“There is a lot of learning. It is a totally different level, but some of our young players went toe to toe with international players who train every day. We’re only amateurs so it was a massive positive.

“There are three you would class as professional in Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic, plus a few who would class themselves as semi-professional in Hibs and Spartans, who pay their players.

“It is a different challenge and it will be really competitive, but we feel we can compete in the top half.”

The Dons faced Rangers and Motherwell in cup competition in the build-up to the new league campaign and have joined the Light Blues in qualifying for the last eight of the tournament.

Hunter says the performances augur well for the new campaign.

She said: “The SWPL Cup games have been positive and to go through with a game to spare was all we could ask for really.

“Our key objective was to reach the quarter-finals and we achieved that. It was a tough game against Rangers, but we gave them a good game especially in the first half. The focus is now on Sunday and it feels like the real start to the season.

“It was a good test for the team and it gave the players an idea of how different it is in terms of pace and quality. We’ve just come up from SWPL2 and Rangers are one of the leading teams in SWPL1, but our performance gives us a lot of hope.”

Donna Paterson is the first new recruit at the club after rejoining the Dons from Forfar Farmington and Hunter is pleased to have added more experience ahead of their opening league game against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium in Cove (4.10pm).

She said: “Donna was an obvious one for us. She played for Aberdeen before going to Glasgow City and gaining a lot of experience at Forfar.

“We need someone with experience who knows what to expect in this league. She’s had youth international experience, is a strong defender and knows this league, so it was a no-brainer to get her on board.

“Celtic have had a better preparation than us as they have played a lot of games thick and fast and played top opposition in the Champions League.

“They will be looking to start the league on a high and they always do. They showed last year they are there to compete and did well to finish second. I know they are hoping to take first this year, so we know it is a tough start for us.

“But hopefully the players use the big game and the fact it is on TV to their advantage and rise to the occasion.”