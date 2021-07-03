Aberdeen Women will have their final game of the season and trophy presentation streamed live on the club’s YouTube channel.

Emma Hunter’s side sealed back-to-back promotions with victory over Dundee United last weekend, clinching the SWPL2 title.

They face Boroughmuir Thistle at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with a 4pm kick-off.

Rob Maclean, who has presented on RedTV since the start of last season, will perform commentary duties alongside AFC Women’s reporter Mark Gordon.

The Dons’ commercial director Rob Wicks wanted to give supporters the chance to see the team lift the trophy, given no spectators would be allowed.

He told the club website: “It has been fantastic to see the progress of the AFC Women’s side in recent seasons, and with back-to-back promotions it is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of manager, Emma Hunter, and all the players, to reach SWPL1.

“With restrictions as they are, we are conscious that many Dons fans will be disappointed not to be able to attend the game on Sunday to show the team their appreciation.

“Fortunately, the media team at the club has worked hard behind the scenes to bring this exclusive stream of the match to allow supporters the chance to see the players lift their much-deserved trophy.

“I’m sure it will be a great occasion for all associated with the club and once again, I express my hearty congratulations to Emma and the team for all their efforts this season.”