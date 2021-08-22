Aberdeen FC Women progress to quarter-finals of SWPL Cup

Bailey Hutchison scored the only goal of the game as Aberdeen FC Women progressed to the knockout stages of the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup by beating Motherwell 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons had followed up their opening 2-1 victory in Group A against Boroughmuir Thistle with a 4-0 success at Queen’s Park but fellow SWPL 1 side Motherwell represented a tougher challenge.

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, who joined Well as a player-coach in July, started on the bench for the visitors.

Hutchison grabbed the game’s only goal after 19 minutes as Emma Hunter’s side held out for a third win in three games.

The Dons attacker charged down Motherwell goalkeeper Khym Ramsay’s attempted clearance before applying the finishing touch.

Motherwell went close to an equaliser when Kaela McDonald-Nguah cut inside from the left wing before unleashing a curling effort which hit the crossbar.

The Dons will complete their group stage matches away to Rangers on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off).

The Gers defeated Queen’s Park 8-0 in their opening group game before a 5-0 win at Motherwell.

Meanwhile, in the Highland and Islands League, Clachnacuddin beat Brora Rangers 10-0, Nairn St Ninians defeated Kirkwall City 5-1 and Buckie Ladies won 7-0 at home to Orkney.