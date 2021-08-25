Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC Women lose 5-2 against Rangers in final SWPL Cup group game

By Danny Law
25/08/2021, 9:41 pm
Lauren Gordon (9) of Aberdeen slides in ahead of Demi Vance of Rangers.
Aberdeen FC Women were beaten 5-2 by Rangers in their final Group A match in the SWPL Cup.

The Dons had already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to victories over Boroughmuir Thistle, Queen’s Park and Motherwell.

The Gers took the lead after only 11 minutes when Rachel McLauchlan reacted quickest to fire home on the rebound.

But the Dons soon drew level at the Rangers Training Centre with Jessica Broadrick hitting the back of the net 10 minutes later.

Lauren Gordon of Aberdeen and Sam Kerr of Rangers jostle for possession. 

Zoe Ness put the Gers back in front in first half stoppage time before Jane Ross made it 3-1 two minutes into the second half.

The Dons fell further behind only four minutes into the second half with former Manchester United attacker Lizzie Arnot on the scoresheet for Malky Thomson’s team.

Jamaican defender Chantelle Swaby headed home the fifth for Rangers just before the hour mark with Chloe Gover netting a consolation goal for the Reds two minutes from time.

Emma Hunter’s side begin their SWPL 1 campaign against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday September 5.