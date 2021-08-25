Aberdeen FC Women lose 5-2 against Rangers in final SWPL Cup group game

Aberdeen FC Women were beaten 5-2 by Rangers in their final Group A match in the SWPL Cup.

The Dons had already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to victories over Boroughmuir Thistle, Queen’s Park and Motherwell.

The Gers took the lead after only 11 minutes when Rachel McLauchlan reacted quickest to fire home on the rebound.

But the Dons soon drew level at the Rangers Training Centre with Jessica Broadrick hitting the back of the net 10 minutes later.

Zoe Ness put the Gers back in front in first half stoppage time before Jane Ross made it 3-1 two minutes into the second half.

The Dons fell further behind only four minutes into the second half with former Manchester United attacker Lizzie Arnot on the scoresheet for Malky Thomson’s team.

Jamaican defender Chantelle Swaby headed home the fifth for Rangers just before the hour mark with Chloe Gover netting a consolation goal for the Reds two minutes from time.

Emma Hunter’s side begin their SWPL 1 campaign against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday September 5.