Aberdeen FC Women appoint new co-manager ahead of SWPL 1 opener against Celtic

Former Dundee United head coach Gavin Beith has been named as Aberdeen FC Women’s new co-manager.

The experienced coach, who will lead the Dons alongside Emma Hunter, moves to the club following a six-year spell in charge of Dundee United.

He will be in the dugout for Sunday’s SWPL 1 opener against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “It’s been a month or so now that I’ve been out of the game and it’s great to get going again.

“It’s good to meet all the girls and get a training session in ahead of a big game at the weekend.

“Celtic first up a massive challenge for everyone but the girls deserve it because they did so well last year to get here.

“It’s one that the players will relish but I think every game will be like that this season with some of the sides we’ll come up against.”

Beith has also worked as a coach for the Scottish FA for the past nine years.

He said: “My main role is looking after coach education and I’ve also worked in school’s programmes.

“I’ve more recently been involved with the Scotland under-17 national team with Pauline MacDonald. I’ve gathered up a fair bit of experience of the women’s game over that time but this is my first involvement in SWPL1 so it is as exciting for me as it will be for the players.”

Familiar faces for new co-manager

He added: “I know the vast majority of the players, especially some of the younger ones from the national team.

“I know about the rest of them as well because they beat us at United twice last year so I’m well aware of the whole squad and how good they are.”

Beith is also looking forward to working alongside co-manager Hunter.

He said: “I’ve known Emma for a number of years and she has done a fantastic job here already.

“I think we’ll complement each other really well and can have really good working relationship.”