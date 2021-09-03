Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen FC Women appoint new co-manager ahead of SWPL 1 opener against Celtic

By Danny Law
03/09/2021, 2:25 pm
Aberdeen FC Women take on Celtic this Sunday in their SWPL 1 opener.
Aberdeen FC Women take on Celtic this Sunday in their SWPL 1 opener.

Former Dundee United head coach Gavin Beith has been named as Aberdeen FC Women’s new co-manager.

The experienced coach, who will lead the Dons alongside Emma Hunter, moves to the club following a six-year spell in charge of Dundee United.

He will be in the dugout for Sunday’s SWPL 1 opener against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “It’s been a month or so now that I’ve been out of the game and it’s great to get going again.

“It’s good to meet all the girls and get a training session in ahead of a big game at the weekend.

“Celtic first up a massive challenge for everyone but the girls deserve it because they did so well last year to get here.

“It’s one that the players will relish but I think every game will be like that this season with some of the sides we’ll come up against.”

Beith has also worked as a coach for the Scottish FA for the past nine years.

He said: “My main role is looking after coach education and I’ve also worked in school’s programmes.

“I’ve more recently been involved with the Scotland under-17 national team with Pauline MacDonald. I’ve gathered up a fair bit of experience of the women’s game over that time but this is my first involvement in SWPL1 so it is as exciting for me as it will be for the players.”

Familiar faces for new co-manager

Gavin Beith joins the Dons after six years in charge of Dundee United. 

He added: “I know the vast majority of the players, especially some of the younger ones from the national team.

“I know about the rest of them as well because they beat us at United twice last year so I’m well aware of the whole squad and how good they are.”

Beith is also looking forward to working alongside co-manager Hunter.

He said: “I’ve known Emma for a number of years and she has done a fantastic job here already.

“I think we’ll complement each other really well and can have really good working relationship.”

 