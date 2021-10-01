Aberdeen FC abandon plans for trial Covid passport event on Sunday

Aberdeen will delay trialling the vaccine passport scheme for Sunday’s Premiership match against Celtic following problems with the launch of the Covid vaccine app.

Organisations have been given a grace period until October 18 before the scheme is enforced but the Dons had announced they would run a test event for the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie on Sunday.

However, due to the issues with the app launch club officials have confirmed they will not run a trial this weekend.

A statement on the club’s website read: “We’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to pull off our test plans for Sunday’s game but, having just received quite lengthy guidance today, it’s impossible to digest and train our staff and stewards in less than 48 hours and, as a result, no-one will be asked to show proof of vaccine.

“We fully appreciate the confusion this has now caused as well as the controversy surrounding the scheme.

“According to our recent survey, the majority of our fans are double-vaccinated. But there are others who are not and also those who feel strongly about having to show proof of vaccines.

“Equally, there are supporters very much in favour of showing proof of vaccine.

“The controversial scheme is costing the club time and money to implement.

“Indeed, our staff have spent most of this week dealing solely with its implications and our ticket office continues to be inundated with calls from fans worried they will not get in because they cannot access the app.

“To accommodate more than 10,000 fans at Pittodrie, we will have to comply fully with the scheme when it is enforced.

“In the meantime, we will continue to collate feedback from fans on this and make representations to the Scottish Government as we work with them over the next few weeks.

“It is our understanding that the scheme will be reviewed by MSPs every three weeks.

“While the club will have no choice in the matter once the scheme is enforced, our fans can choose to take the steps required to gain entry or not.

“If season ticket members are unwilling to comply with these steps, then they will still have access to their virtual season ticket.”