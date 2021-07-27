Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen fans react after club finally unveil away kit for 2021/22 campaign

By Ryan Cryle
27/07/2021, 10:17 am Updated: 27/07/2021, 10:25 am
Declan Gallagher in the new Dons away kit.
Declan Gallagher in the new Dons away kit.

Aberdeen have finally unveiled their away kit for the 2021/22 season.

A graphic showing the design of the kit, as well as blurry pictures of forwards Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas modelling the new top, had been doing the rounds on social media for weeks – with the Red Army left desperate for confirmation of this season’s change strip.

New signing “JET” had been teasing supporters in recent days over the big reveal, promising an “official” unveiling of the design in all its glory this morning.

He did not let them down:

With similar navy and gold colouring, the away shirt appears to be a nod to the likes of the 1993/94 Umbro A-Fab away top – which was navy with gold stripes – and the 1994/96 Umbro Northsound away kit, which was navy blue with gold and red flashes on the shoulder.

Victoria United, one of the three clubs brought together to form the modern Aberdeen Football Club in 1903, played in blue.

The new way strip has been met with a positive reception on social media:

Aberdeen’s home shirt was released earlier in the summer, with Stephen Glass’ team wearing it in a competitive game for the first time in their 5-1 Europa Conference League qualifying win over Sweden’s BK Hacken last Thursday.