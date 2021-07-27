Aberdeen fans react after club finally unveil away kit for 2021/22 campaign

Aberdeen have finally unveiled their away kit for the 2021/22 season.

A graphic showing the design of the kit, as well as blurry pictures of forwards Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas modelling the new top, had been doing the rounds on social media for weeks – with the Red Army left desperate for confirmation of this season’s change strip.

New signing “JET” had been teasing supporters in recent days over the big reveal, promising an “official” unveiling of the design in all its glory this morning.

He did not let them down:

With similar navy and gold colouring, the away shirt appears to be a nod to the likes of the 1993/94 Umbro A-Fab away top – which was navy with gold stripes – and the 1994/96 Umbro Northsound away kit, which was navy blue with gold and red flashes on the shoulder.

Victoria United, one of the three clubs brought together to form the modern Aberdeen Football Club in 1903, played in blue.

The new way strip has been met with a positive reception on social media:

Aberdeen’s home shirt was released earlier in the summer, with Stephen Glass’ team wearing it in a competitive game for the first time in their 5-1 Europa Conference League qualifying win over Sweden’s BK Hacken last Thursday.