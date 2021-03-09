Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen fans get fake manager listed among the favourites to replace Derek McInnes

by Danny Law
09/03/2021, 4:42 pm Updated: 09/03/2021, 6:06 pm

A group of Aberdeen fans managed to get a fake manager listed by a bookmaker as one of the contenders to replace Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

The fans created a Wikipedia page for 45-year-old Ross Nicholson, which has since been removed.

His current club was listed as ‘Diznei Exzest’.

One supporter claimed he managed to place a £5 bet on Nicholson at odds of 7-1.

The Dons are searching for a new boss after parting company with boss Derek McInnes on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Kemnay Amateurs have issued a firm message to the Dons that they won’t be parting company with their management duo anytime soon.

Latest on Derek McInnes' departure and Aberdeen's manager hunt