Aberdeen face sweat over loan striker Fraser Hornby for clash with St Mirren

Aberdeen face a sweat over the availability of loan striker Fraser Hornby for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Hornby, on loan from French side Stade de Reims until the end of the season, has not trained this weekend as he is suffering from a bug.

Boss Derek McInnes hopes the 21-year-old will recover in time to return to training today and be available to face St Mirren.

However the inability of Hornby to train this week is a set-back ahead of Aberdeen’s bid to end a four game run without a goal.

Aberdeen have won just twice in the last 10 matches and the 2-0 loss to Hibs at the weekend saw them slip five points behind the Easter Road side who occupy third spot.

McInnes said: “This week Fraser Hornby has had a bit of a bug and he has not trained.

“Hopefully he will train on Friday with us and be in amongst it for the weekend.”

© SNS Group

The Dons are also still working on pushing through the work permit for loan striker Florian Kamberi in time for the 25-year-old to make his debut against St Mirren.

Kamberi signed on transfer deadline day but missed the losses to Hibs and Livingston as he was still in Switzerland.

St Gallen striker Kamberi is now in the Granite City but the Reds need the paperwork on his work visa pushed through for him to play tomorrow.