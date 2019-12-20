Aberdeen face sweat over fitness of Greg Leigh ahead of Celtic clash

Aberdeen were today set to discover if Greg Leigh will be fit to face Celtic at Parkhead.

The Dons face a sweat on the fitness of the on-loan NAC Breda defender for the trip to the defending champions.

Leigh was substituted in the first half of the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton having sustained a knock to a shin. The Reds are awaiting scan results.

Aberdeen FC assistant Tony Docherty said: “Greg Leigh is set to be assessed.

“It is in the balance with him at the moment as we are waiting for the medical crew to come back to us.

“He came off with an injury and has not trained with us yet this week.”

Midfielder Craig Bryson is set to be ruled out of the trip to Parkhead with an ankle injury.

Docherty said: “It is frustrating that we do not have Bryson available because we know what he can give us.

“Having Funso Ojo back is fantastic and you saw in the first half of the game against Hamilton last week that he gives that element of control.

“If we had Bryson in there as well along with Lewis Ferguson that would be a midfield three that could compete with anyone in the league.

“Bryson is working hard in the background to try to get back to that level.

“We are delighted to get 45 minutes into Ojo and he has trained well this week.”