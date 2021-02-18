Aberdeen face Jonny Hayes fitness sweat ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes faces an injury sweat over Jonny Hayes.
The wing-back was substituted on the hour mark in the 1-0 loss at Celtic, having suffered tightness in his hamstring.
Hayes will today have the injury assessed.
McInnes fears he will be a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
McInnes said: “Jonny’s injury is not ideal on the back of some of the injuries we have had.
“He has a tightness in the hamstring and we need to get that assessed on Thursday.
“Jonny felt a bit of pain when he overstretched in the first half.
“It never really went away after that and was just getting a bit tighter.
“It looks as if it could be an issue for the weekend, but hopefully it is not too serious.”
