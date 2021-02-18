Aberdeen face Jonny Hayes fitness sweat ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes faces an injury sweat over Jonny Hayes.

The wing-back was substituted on the hour mark in the 1-0 loss at Celtic, having suffered tightness in his hamstring.

Hayes will today have the injury assessed.

McInnes fears he will be a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “Jonny’s injury is not ideal on the back of some of the injuries we have had.

“He has a tightness in the hamstring and we need to get that assessed on Thursday.

“Jonny felt a bit of pain when he overstretched in the first half.

“It never really went away after that and was just getting a bit tighter.

“It looks as if it could be an issue for the weekend, but hopefully it is not too serious.”

© SNS Group