Aberdeen face battle with Premiership strugglers Hearts for St Johnstone winger Kennedy

Aberdeen are set to face a battle with Hearts to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has already offered the 25-year-old a pre-contract deal to move to Pittodrie in the summer.

McInnes, currently in Dubai for a warm weather training camp with the Reds, is waiting on a reply from Kennedy.

He was hopeful a deal could be pushed through in the next few days to secure Kennedy for next season.

The winger is out of contract at Saints at the end of the campaign and has been free to talk to other teams since the transfer window opened on January 1.

And Hearts are set to make to make a move to hijack the Dons’ bid to secure Kennedy.

It is understood the Tynecastle side will also table an offer for the winger.

And the Jambos are understood to be ready to pay up now to sign Kennedy in the current window.