Aberdeen end Dubai training trip with defeat to Jordanian side Al Wehdat

Aberdeen called time on their Dubai training trip with a 1-0 friendly defeat to Jordanian side Al Wehdat SC.

Now all focus for the Dons, who fly back to the Granite City tomorrow, will be on the Scottish Cup tie with Dumbarton on Saturday.

The Dons dominated possession, but lacked a cutting edge in attack despite the return of leading scorer Sam Cosgrove.

Striker Cosgrove, on 20 goals for the season, was back in action for the Dons having served a two-game ban before the Premiership went into the winter shutdown.

New signing Dylan McGeouch made his Aberdeen debut when starting having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sunderland.,

The 25-year-old was alongside Funso Ojo in a central midfield two with Lewis Ferguson in a more advanced role.

McGeouch produced a strong debut and patrolled the midfield, dictating the pace of play in a strong 45 minutes.

He was replaced at the break.

In the eighth minute, Aberdeen created the opening opportunity when Scott McKenna met an inswinging corner from Niall McGinn.

The defender rose above the Jordanian defence but his header was straight at the keeper.

Al Wehdat grabbed the lead against the run of play in the 35th minute.

The goal was instigated by a slack pass from Ash Taylor which was intercepted by eventual scorer Ahmad SAMER.

Quickly playing a neat one two with Ahmad Elias at the edge of the box, on receiving the return SAMER rattled a 15-yard drive beyond Joe Lewis.

In the 53rd minute Fadi Awad was booked for a late challenge on Funso Ojo – a card in a friendly.

Moments later Lewis Ferguson fired in a 20-yard drive, but it was deflected straight to the keeper.

In the 57th minute, Firas Shelbaye attempted to chip an effort in at the near post, but keeper Lewis was well placed to comfortably collect.

On the hour mark, Hesham Al Saki struck a powerful 25-yard drive that Lewis did well to dive and save.

In the 63rd minute, Cosgrove rose to meet a Shay Logan cross but his downwards header was at the keeper.

Aberdeen nearly levelled in the 79th minute when James Wilson met an Andy Considine cross at the near post, but his stabbed volley from five yards went just wide.

Teams:

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Hedges, Ojo, McGeouch, Ferguson, McLennan, McGinn, Cosgrove.

Subs: Considine (for Hedges 46), Camphell (for McGeouch 46), Devlin (for Taylor 46) Wilson (for Ojo 67), Anderson (for McLennan 73), Main (for McGinn 80), Ruth (for Cosgrove 87), S. Ross (for Ferguson 87), McKenzie (for McKenna 87).

Subs not used: Cerny.

AL WEHDAT SC: ArdeSattar, Al Ameri, Al Arab, Khattab, F, Shelbaye, Awad, Aycd, Samer, Al Yousef, Elias, Al Saifi.

Subs: S. Shelbaye (forAl Saifi 71 ), Al Devabani (for Elias 71), Nasseb (for Ayco 84),

Subs not used: Saleh, Al Awaday, Al Najjar, Hesham, Semren, Obaid, Al Jawabri, Irshidat, Mashallam.