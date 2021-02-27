Aberdeen edged out 1-0 by Celtic at Parkhead as deflected goal dents top three hopes

Aberdeen suffered a 1-0 loss to Celtic with a deflected first half goal from Odsonne Edouard the difference at Parkhead.

It was the 1-0 defeat at Parkhead in 10 days for the Dons and a blow to the hopes of finishing third in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen hit the bar in the opening minutes via an Ash Taylor header.

However ultimately the scrappy goal, which deflected off Tommie Hoban, condemned the Dons to defeat.

The Dons trail third placed Hibs by four points although the Easter Road club have a game in hand.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made one change to the starting XI that defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 at the weekend.

Winger Jonny Hayes passed a late fitness test on a hamstring injury that had ruled him out of the Killie win to return to the starting line up.

Dropping out was on loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby who suffered a significant thigh muscle tear in the opening stages of the defeat of Kilmarnock.

Despite netting the goal against Killie to end a club record six game run without scoring stretching 574 minutes there was no starting slot for Callum Hendry.

The on loan St Johnstone striker was named on the bench.

Aberdeen faced a Celtic side looking for a new manager following the resignation of Neil Lennon in the aftermath of a 1-0 loss at Ross County at the weekend.

Lennon’s assistant John Kennedy was in the dugout as interim manager.#

Of the goals Celtic have conceded this season 43% have come from dead ball set-pieces.

Aberdeen had to exploit that and nearly did twice in the fifth minute.

Niall McGinn whipped in a corner from the right that found Ash Taylor rising high above the defence and his powerful header from 15 yards crashed off the cross-bar.

The ball fell to McGinn who dinked in a cross that again met Taylor and his vicious header from 10 yards was required a magnificent save from keeper Scott Bain who pushed it wide.

Aberdeen started positively and pressed Celtic. It was a strong start.

© SNS Group

However the Dons suffered a hammer blow when conceding against the run of play in the eighth minute.

Odsonne Edouard was allowed time to fire off a 20 yard shot that took a wicked deflection off Tommie Hoban.

Keeper Joe Lewis had dived to his right in anticipation of the shot but the deflection took it spinning left and beyond him.

It was a cruel blow for the Dons.

In the 13th minute Ross McCrorie cut in from the edge of the box and unleashed a shot but Bain saved.

Soon after Lewis was in action when saving a drive from David Turnbull at the near post.

Celtic should have made it 2-0 in the 20th minute when Kenny burst down the right flank and fired a superb ball across the face of goal towards the onrushing Klimala.

With the goal beckoning he sliced it wide, on the stretch, from eight yards out.

It was a let off for Aberdeen.

In the 32nd minute Christie shot from just outside the penalty area but the effort flew over the bar.

Celtic were dominating possession and on loan St Gallen striker Florian Kamberi was completely isolated up top – as was Niall McGinn in support.

The Hoops were completely in control with Aberdeen not engaging enough.

The Dons were spectators for much of the opening half following the loss of that deflected goal.

© SNS Group

Half-time: Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0

In the 47th minute a poor back pass from Andy Considine was nearly punished by Edouard but keeper Lewis raced out of his box to clear.

Moments later the Dons let Edouard in on goal but his shot flew over the bar.

In the 52nd minute yet again that dead ball combination of McGinn and Taylor threatened.

McGinn flighted a corner kick from the left hand side towards Taylor who had a free header at the back post.

Taylor outjumped Ajer but his header was cleared by Klimala.

In the 58th minute Connor McLennan wrestled possession from Laxalt before driving down the right hand side.

He slid a pass to Kamberi who broke into the box before cutting a pass back to the onrushing McGinn who fired just wide.

It was the Dons’ best opportunity from open play.

On the hour mark McInnes took on last week’s goal scorer Hendry for Dean Campbell.

Hendry went up front with Kamberi with McGinn dropping into a No.10 role in support.

In the 74th minute the Dons were awarded a free kick in dangerous territory.

McGinn wasted a fantastic chance to get the ball into the box by drilling it low into the wall.

It bounced back to McGinn who eventually delivered a dangerous cross to the back post but it was scrambled clear.

In the 89th minute McGregor was given time to shoot from the edge of the box but his powerful drive flew across the face of goal and wide.

Full-time: Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Dean Campbell, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Callum Hendry (for Campbell 60), Matty Kennedy (for McLennan 77), Dylan McGeouch (for McGinn 89)

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Ethan Ross, Miko Virtanen, Jack MacKenzie, Ryan Duncan.

CELTIC: Bain, Brown, Klimala, Turnbull, Kenny, Christie, Edouard, Ajer, McGregor, Welsh, Laxalt.

Subs: Elyounoussi (for Klimala 65), Soro (for Turnbull 78),

Subs not used: Hazard, Duffy, Griffiths, Ajeti, Henderson, Montgomery, Ralston.

Referee: Willie Collum