Aberdeen duo Scott McKenna and Scott Wright flying through training after returning from injury

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Scott McKenna and Scott Wright are flying through their comeback to training.

Both returned to pre-season training at Cormack Park earlier this month having completed their rehabilitation from injury.

Scotland international defender McKenna had been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear in the 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren on February 29.

That injury was initially set to rule McKenna out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Isreal at Hamdpen in March.

However the Israel clash was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA have rescheduled the Isreal showdown for October 8 meaning McKenna’s play-off dream remains alive.

Attacker Wright had been out since last September having suffered knee ligament damage in a training ground session that required surgery.

McInnes said: “Both McKenna and Wright have not missed a single step the whole way.

“Both lads are looking great and very strong. Obviously they were out for a lengthy period of time, particularly Wright.

“They both did a lot of work during the break and now have the benefit of that.

“Both are looking fantastic at the minute and long may that continue.”

Aberdeen returned to training on Monday June 15 but had been doing work in small groups under strict social distance guidelines.

This week the Reds were able to progress to contact training following the go ahead from the Scottish Government.

The Dons are working towards the SPFL’s target of August 1 for the start of the Scottish Premiership.

McInnes is confident another month of training will have both McKenna and Wright ready to hit the ground running when the top flight starts.

He said: “The volume of work we are able to put in between now and the start of the season will serve both McKenna and Wright well.”

Striker Curtis Main and winger Matty Kennedy have both missed the first two weeks of training following minor surgery.

Main recently underwent a procedure on his knee that is expected to rule him out for three weeks.

McInnes is confident Main will be available for the start of the season.

January signing Kennedy, who joined from St Johnstone, had a tidy up procedure on an ankle problem and is now back working with the club physios. Kennedy is scheduled to return to training in mid July.

The SPFL are set to unveil the fixtures for the 2020-21 Premiership season within the next week.

McInnes confirmed the Reds hope to play as many as five friendlies in preparation for the campaign start.

Aberdeen have agreed in principle with five clubs to play friendlies.

However the Dons boss admits that could yet change following publication of the fixture list if the Reds are scheduled to play a competitive game against a club shortly after facing them in a friendly.

McInnes said: “Ideally we would like at least four or five friendly games before the season kicks off on August 1.

“Replicating that 11 v 11 in training will also be very important. We have five agreements with clubs (for friendlies).

“If the fixtures come out and we are playing them in the first two or three games of the season we might revisit that.

“We don’t want to be playing a friendly a week before we play them for real.

“In principle we have organised five friendlies to be closed door either at Pittodrie or travelling elsewhere in Scotland.”