Aberdeen drawn away to St Mirren in last 16 of the Betfred Cup

Aberdeen will face Premiership St Mirren away from home in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup.

The tie will take place on the weekend of November 28 and 29.

Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell, the clubs that were involved in European football this season, joined the competition at this stage and went into the draw with the eight group winners and four best runners-up.

Aberdeen were one of eight seeded teams in the draw which was made at Easter Road following Hibs’ 4-1 defeat of Dundee.

Celtic v Ross County

Falkirk v Rangers

Livingston v Ayr United

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Hibs v Dundee

Arbroath v Dunfermline

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Alloa Athletic v Hearts