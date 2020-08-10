Aberdeen drawn against Faroes’ Runavik or Barry Town in Europa League first qualifying round

Aberdeen have been drawn at home against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands or Wales’ Barry Town in the Europa League first qualifying round following today’s draw in Switzerland.

The Dons’ opponents will be finalised following Runavik and Barry Town’s preliminary round ties.

To avoid fixture congestion, all ties (scheduled for August 27) will be single-leg matches behind closed doors.

Derek McInnes’s side were seeded for the draw and could’ve also faced Icelandic side Breidablik or the winners of the preliminary round tie between Glentoran (Northern Ireland) and HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands).

The pots were regionalised to reduce coronavirus-related travel issues, and the 94 teams divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides.

Fellow Scottish qualifiers Motherwell were also seeded and in the same pot as the Dons. They will play Glentoran or Torshavn.