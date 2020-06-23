Aberdeen donate £50,000 SPFL grant to community trust

Aberdeen have donated their £50,000 SPFL Covid-19 crisis grant to the AFC Community Trust.
The SPFL Trust revealed this morning that all 42 member clubs had been successful in applying for a share of the cash put up by Edinburgh investor James Anderson.
The Dons have been joined by fellow Premiership outfits Kilmarnock and Celtic in handing their share to their associated charity.
We are happy to reveal that all @spfl clubs have successfully applied for a Club Covid-19 Crisis Grant.
Three clubs will donate the grant to their associated charity:@AberdeenFC@CelticFC@KilmarnockFC
ALL clubs have evidenced community benefit.
➡️ https://t.co/XTXeDxbXuO pic.twitter.com/mBGL0vI1FT
— SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) June 23, 2020
