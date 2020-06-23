Show Links
Aberdeen donate £50,000 SPFL grant to community trust

by Ryan Cryle
23/06/2020, 10:59 am
Aberdeen have donated their £50,000 SPFL Covid-19 crisis grant to the AFC Community Trust.

The SPFL Trust revealed this morning that all 42 member clubs had been successful in applying for a share of the cash put up by Edinburgh investor James Anderson.

The Dons have been joined by fellow Premiership outfits Kilmarnock and Celtic in handing their share to their associated charity.

 