Derek McInnes: Highs and lows of manager’s reign at Aberdeen

Derek McInnes’ tenure as Aberdeen manager was brought to an end on Monday after an eventful and momentous eight years at the club.

Here, Sean Wallace runs through the highs and lows of McInnes’ time in the Pittodrie hotseat.

ABERDEEN 0 INVERNESS CALEY THISTLE 0 (4-2 after pens), Parkhead. March 16, 2014.

More than 40,000 Aberdeen supporters packed out ‘Parkred’ to witness Aberdeen end a 19 year trophy drought.

After a drab 120 minutes short on action but still nerve wracking the two sides went to penalties.

Inverness’ striker Billy McKay’s spot-kick was saved by Jamie Langfield and then Greg Tansey lifted penalty over the bar.

Adam Rooney stepped up to slot home to secure a first trophy since 1995.

The belief was that more trophies would follow under McInnes. It didn’t happen.

ABERDEEN 4 ST JOHNSTONE 0 January 31, 2014 (League Cup semi-final, Tynecastle).

© SNS Group

A first cup final slot in 14 years is secured as Jonny Hayes nets twice with Peter Pawlett and Adam Rooney also on the score-sheet.

The Dons fans took up three quarters of Tynecastle as the Dons blew away the Perth side.

It was less than a year since McInnes arrived at Pittodrie and he was already on his way to a major trophy.

FC GRONINGEN 1 ABERDEEN 2. July 24, 2014. (Europa League second qualifying round, second leg).

© SNS Group

Many had written off the Dons following a 0-0 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg.

However the Reds produced a superb display to shock Gronigen.

Adam Rooney converted a penalty in the 26th minute before Niall McGinn doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Maikel Kieftenbeld pulled one back for Groningen just before half-time.

However Aberdeen never looked like losing control of the tie and set up a clash with Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad.

HNK RIJEKA 0 ABERDEEN 3 – July 16, 2016 (Europa League second qualifying round, first leg).

© SNS Group

Arguably Aberdeen’s strongest Euro performance under McInnes as they ended Rijeka’s formidable home record.

The Croatians were undefeated in 13 Euro games at the Stadion Kantrida and had not lost domestically there for 18 months.

Even Europa League champions Sevilla had failed to win at the stadium the previous season.

The early signs were ominous when Marin Tomasov rattled the post for Rijeka.

However Andrew Considine headed past keeper Ivan Vargic before Peter Pawlett netted with a diving header.

Midfielder Kenny McLean netted in the 75th minute, his first goal for the club.

HIBS 2 ABERDEEN 3, April 22, 2017 (Hampden)

Aberdeen reached the Scottish Cup final for the first time in 17 years as they defeated holders Hibs.

The Reds began with a bang as Adam Rooney pounced on a defensive mix-up to net the opener just 12 seconds after kick-off.

On loan Celtic attacker Ryan Christie’s free-kick doubled the Dons lead to put them on course for a first Scottish Cup final since 2000.

However Grant Holt headed Hibs back into the game before half-time and then Dylan McGeouch netted on the hour makr to level.

With four minutes remaining Jonny Hayes’ shot deflected off Darren McGregor for the winner.

CELTIC O ABERDEEN 1 – May 13, 2018 (Parkhead)

© SNS Group

Aberdeen needed to win at Parkhead on the final day of the season to finish Premiership runners-up ahead of Rangers.

They delivered by becoming the first Scottish team to inflict a home defeat on Brendan Rodgers’ league champions.

Andrew Considine netted with a second half strike to ensure the Dons finished runners-up for a fourth year in a row.

The Dons finished three points ahead of third placed Rangers who drew 5-5 at Hibs.

ABERDEEN 1 RANGERS 0 (League Cup semi-final, Hampden). October 18, 2018.

A late header from Lewis Ferguson secured a final slot against Celtic.

Ferguson rose to meet Niall McGinn’s corner in the 79th minute to stun Steven Gerrard’s side.

Andy Considine had earlier been substituted off having suffered an accidental blow to the head in a collision with Lassana Coulibal.

They had seen off one of the Glasgow giants – but would, yet again, fall to Celtic in the final.

RANGERS 0 ABERDEEN 2. Scottish Cup quarter-final replay, Ibrox. March 12, 2019

© SNS Group

Aberdeen do the cup double over Rangers in the same season having previously knocked them out of the League Cup. The sides had drawn 1-1 at Pittodrie to force a replay.

Niall McGinn fired them in front after just three minutes after intercepting Glen Kamara’s slack pass.

Then they piled on more pressure when Connor McLennan then shot home midway through the second half.

The win meant the Dons had lost just once against the Ibrox side in six meetings that season.

LOWS

ST JOHNSTONE 5 ABERDEEN 1 (Pittodrie), October 3, 2015.

Aberdeen began the season with a club record start of eight straight wins to race to the top of the Premiership table.

It sparked talk of a genuine title challenge. The previous week the Reds 100% record ended in a 2-1 loss at Inverness Caley Thistle.

It suffered a devastating set-back with a heavy defeat at St Johnstone. Brian Easton and Joe Shaughnessy put Saints 2-0 up before Ash Taylor pulled one back.

However Liam Craig and a Steven MacLean brace completed a shock loss.

Aberdeen remained four points clear of Celtic at the top of the table – but looked far from title material in Perth.

CELTIC 3 ABERDEEN 0 (League Cup final) – November 27, 2016 (Hampden).

Aberdeen under-perform when crashing to the Hoops, who secure the first trophy of the Brendan Rodgers era.

Tom Rogic put the Premiership leaders in front on 16 minutes before James Forrest doubled the lead eight minutes before half-time.

Moussa Dembele netted a second half penalty to complete a miserable day for the Dons who mustered just two shots on target.

MOTHERWELL 3 ABERDEEN 0 (Scottish Cup semi final). April 14, 2018

© SNS Group

An absolute shocker for the Reds as they are sent crashing out of a cup by the Steelmen for the second time that season.

Motherwell had defeated the Dons 3-0 in the League Cup quarter-final at Fir Park earlier in the campaign but lessons were not learnt.

Curtis Main and Ryan Bowman scored twice in two minutes in the first-half.

Main, who completely bullied a lacklustre defence, added a third after the break following a Kari Arnason mistake.

Aberdeen did not register a shot on target until the 62nd minute.

RANGERS 5 ABERDEEN 0 (Ibrox). September 28, 2019

© SNS Group

Aberdeen suffer their heaviest defeat since December 2010 as they were crushed by Rangers.

James Tavernier scored two penalties, while Greg Stewart scored his first goal for the club.

To pile more misery on the Dons Alfredo Morelos and substitute Jermain Defoe also netted.

The setback came just days after the Dons were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties at Hearts.

ABERDEEN 0 HNK RIJEKA 2 – Europa League third qualifying round, second leg. August 15, 2019

© SNS Group

Croatians HNK Rijeka inflicted brutal revenge for crashing out to the Dons in 2016.

Already 2-0 up from the first leg, the Croatians shot down an abject Aberdeen side to snuff out early season optimism.

Aberdeen were two goals and a man down with just over half an hour played. Stjepan Loncar had already scored for Rijeka before Funso Ojo received the second of two yellow cards.

Antonio Colak then added a second to end the tie with an hour remaining.

ABERDEEN 0 CELTIC 4 (Pittodrie) October 27, 2019.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen crash to their heaviest loss to Celtic at Pittodrie in 11 years after a disastrous first half.

The defending Premiership champions were 4-0 up at the break through goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jeremie Frimpong, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

It was a disastrous 45 minutes for the Reds and an embarrassing defeat.

It continued a poor run of form at Pittodrie that had yielded just four wins in 13.

HIBS 2 ABERDEEN 0. February 6, 2021

© Shutterstock Feed

Billed as a ‘must win’ in the race for third the Reds fail do deliver as they go four straight games without netting, with just two wins in 10 matches.

Goals from Martin Boyle piled the pressure on manager Derek McInnes as Hibs opened up a five point lead in third spot.

The defeat ramped up speculation McInnes would be axed.

Chairman Dave Cormack had to come out just days later to publicly back the under fire manager.

ABERDEEN 0 HAMILTON 0 March 6, 2021

© SNS Group

McInnes’ final game in charge and another blank in front of goal.

For the eighth time in nine matches Aberdeen fail to score. It continues a shocking run with the Dons having scored just five times in 2021.

Of those five goals in 13 games only one has been from open play.