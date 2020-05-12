Aberdeen demand SPFL transparency after ‘yes’ vote fails to secure independent inquiry

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the Dons voted for an independent inquiry into the SPFL’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in a bid to improve transparency in the Scottish game.

The Rangers-led bid for an independent inquiry, which was voted on by clubs at an emergency general meeting (EGM) today, failed to secure enough positive responses.

Cormack, said: “Our decision to vote for today’s resolution had nothing to do with Rangers, or Hearts and Stranraer for that matter. It had everything to do with Aberdeen Football Club and our real concerns over governance and transparency of our game, in particular with the SPFL leadership.

“We believe that the objective assessment of recent events, an independent inquiry would have provided, was the best way of reaching a position from which everyone involved could move forward. But with 31% of clubs voting for the resolution plus two abstentions, it’s clear there is much work to be done between the SPFL and member clubs.

“We’ve been on a crusade at AFC to dramatically improve fan engagement and being transparent with our fans, letting them know exactly what the Club is facing and what’s behind our decisions, is central to this. We expect and deserve the same transparency from the SPFL. Our hope is that the SPFL will reflect on the vote and look seriously at how governance and transparency can be improved for the benefit of all its members and in the interests of Scottish football, which is facing a crisis unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before.

“We do, however, respect the outcome and will continue to work collaboratively with the SPFL and all clubs in a determined and focused drive to get back to playing football, safely, and as soon as we possibly can.”