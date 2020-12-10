Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban wants to keep racking up appearances after fresh start at Dons

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban hopes three years of injury hell are finally behind him.

Now the 26-year-old aims to not just rack up appearances, but also victories, for the Dons.

Having battled back to fitness after 18 months out following cruciate ligament surgery, Hoban is now a regular starter for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Dogged by injury recently, the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap was out for five months while on loan at Aberdeen in 2018-19 with a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.

The previous season was wiped out by cruciate ligament damage, on his other knee, while at Watford.

Injury-free and fit, Hoban is relishing his return to action with 16 Aberdeen starts this season, but admits returning to winning ways is the priority.

Aberdeen will bid to end a four-game streak without a win when hosting Ross County on Saturday.

Hoban said: “Personally it is great to play and I am feeling fit.

“The injury troubles, touch wood, are now behind me.

“Hopefully I can keep racking up the games, but, more importantly, rack up the wins.”

Hoban suffered the cruciate ligament injury in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren in February 2019 while on loan at Aberdeen from then-Premier side League Watford.

He had only been back for a month from the shoulder injury, sustained in a 1-1 league draw with Hibs in August 2018.

Having undergone knee surgery, Hoban was released by Watford in summer 2019.

However, Aberdeen boss McInnes offered him the opportunity to complete his rehabilitation with the Dons.

Earlier this year, Hoban began training at Cormack Park and was set to earn a short-term deal in March having proved his fitness.

That was as defensive cover as Scotland international Scott McKenna, now at Nottingham Forest, had been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

However, with the Dons poised to offer a new deal, Scottish football shut down on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still without a club in the summer, Hoban returned to Cormack Park. He signed a short-term deal until January which was later extended until the end of the season.

In his 16th start of the season, Hoban was left frustrated at St Mirren at the weekend when a penalty was given against him for hand-ball.

Hoban was within a yard of Jon Obika when he shot at goal.

He insists there was no chance to get out of the path of the shot. St Mirren converted the spot-kick to draw level, with the match finishing 1-1.

Hoban said: “I am disappointed it was given. It hit my arm, but it was so close, maybe a yard if that, away. I didn’t think my arm was overly high or out.

“I know the refs are giving them at the minute, but maybe the rule has to change.”

Referee Bobby Madden also controversially reduced Aberdeen to 10 men early in the second half at St Mirren.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson was sanctioned with a second yellow card following a collision with Obika in the Saints’ half.

Dons boss McInnes was so frustrated, he was booked for remonstrating with Madden.

Hoban said: “The red card was also very dubious and, if we had stayed 11 v 11, I am confident we would have gone on to win.

“It is a decent point as we rode our luck a little at the end.

“There were plenty of decisions in the game that didn’t go our way, so we take a point and move on to Ross County on Saturday.”

Only a goal-line clearance from Scotland international Andy Considine in injury time prevented Aberdeen suffering defeat at St Mirren.

It was the second time a late intervention had recently saved a point, with keeper Joe Lewis producing a superb save in injury time in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

Hoban said: “It was a fantastic clearance from Andy.

“As a defender you have to put yourself in a position where you can block it and that’s what he did.

“Thankfully he saved us at the end.”