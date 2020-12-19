Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban gears up for first feast of festive football in ‘about five years’

Defender Tommie Hoban has vowed to repay Aberdeen and boss Derek McInnes for giving him the opportunity to resurrect his career.

The 26-year-old has racked up his longest run of consecutive games in five years since signing on at the Dons this season.

Hoban is confident years of injury frustration are finally behind him – and he aims to prove that by helping Aberdeen secure success.

Hoban penned a short-term deal with the Dons in the summer, having proven his fitness after 18 months out following surgery on cruciate ligament damage.

That deal was extended until the end of the season in October.

The club has been fantastic to me and I really appreciate everything they have done. “I want to repay them for that opportunity.” Tommie Hoban

The serious knee injury was suffered while on loan at Aberdeen in February 2019 from then-Premier League Watford.

Having underwent knee surgery, Hoban was subsequently released by Watford last summer.

© SNS Group

McInnes offered him a lifeline with the offer to complete his rehabilitation from surgery at Aberdeen.

Hoban will tomorrow start his 18th game for the Reds since signing on at Pittodrie.

He said: “The club has been fantastic to me and I really appreciate everything they have done.

“I want to repay them for that opportunity.

“I’m delighted as I haven’t had this number of games together in about five years due to issues with injuries.

“I want to just enjoy my football again, which I have been doing.

“I hope to do that and kick-start my career again.

“It hasn’t really got going to the level where I always hoped it had.

“I’m feeling good, fitter and stronger the more I play and I’m just trying to keep it going and improve my performances on the pitch.

“If I can help the team and get close to 30 or 40 games that would be brilliant as well.”

© SNS Group

The last few years have been dogged by long-term injury problems with the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international undergoing surgery on both knees and also a shoulder operation since 2017.

Since signing on a permanent deal at Pittodrie, the versatile defender, who has primarily played on the right of a back three, has been a regular starter.

He said: “I have seen in the past how quickly things can change both positively and negatively, so I am just trying to keep my feet on the ground.

“Working as hard as I can and take it one game at a time.

“But this season so far is going really well and I want to reflect that in the league finish.”

© SNS Group

Hoban came close to earning a short term deal when he trained at Cormack Park in March.

Having proved his fitness following the rehabilitation from knee surgery, the Reds were set to offer him a contract as cover for Scott McKenna.

Scotland international McKenna, who subsequently transferred to Nottingham Forest, had been ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 season with a hamstring injury.

However, just days before the deal could be completed, Scottish football was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoban feared his opportunity to sign for the Dons had gone.

It was a surprise when I did get the call from Aberdeen as I thought the opportunity had gone. “I was delighted.” Tommie Hoban

He said: “There was definitely a concern. I didn’t know what was happening with my situation or football as a whole.

“It was a quiet time and I was still struggling a bit coming back from the injury at that stage.

“It was quite an uncertain time and I just tried to keep working hard and hope that something would come up.

“It was a surprise when I did get the call from Aberdeen as I thought the opportunity had gone. I was delighted.”

Hoban is set to start against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tomorrow (noon).

For the first time in years, the defender will be fit and playing football throughout the Christmas period.

For Hoban that means a Merry Christmas.

He said: “Christmas will be very different.

“It has been about five years since I was last playing at Christmas.

“I am definitely happy to be playing at Christmas.

“It will be a busier Christmas than normal, but hopefully it will be a lot more enjoyable, especially if we can get the three points.”

Aberdeen ended a four-game winless run when overcoming Ross County 2-0 at Pittodrie last weekend.

The Reds currently sit fourth in the Premiership table, just three points behind second-placed Celtic, although the defending champions have a game in hand.

Third-placed Hibs have a slim one-point advantage over Aberdeen, who have played a game less than the Easter Road club.

Hoban said: “It’s very tight between Celtic, Hibs and ourselves.

“Rangers have got away a little bit, but it is a very competitive league this year.

“Teams at the lower end of the league like St Mirren are on a good run themselves and there are teams who probably don’t deserve to be down there.

“They are putting up a real challenge to the teams at the top of the league.

“We’re looking to build on Saturday’s result, solidify our position and finish as high as we can.”