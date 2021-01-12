Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban finds positives in loss to Rangers, but admits Dons still came up short

Defender Tommie Hoban can take positives from another loss to Rangers, but admits the bottom line is Aberdeen still came up short.

The Dons, edged out 2-1 at Pittodrie when down to 10 men, have lost all three matches this season against the Premiership leaders.

It was another set-back for the Reds, having dropped points at Pittodrie in their previous game when drawing 0-0 with Dundee United.

Now Hoban has targeted six points from a double away header this week to get the league campaign back on track.

Against Rangers we fought hard, managed to get a goal back and definitely rattled them a bit in the second half. “We will take positives but ultimately we did come up short.” Tommie Hoban

Aberdeen face in form Livingston away tomorrow, before a trip north to play bottom club Ross County on Saturday.

He said: “If we can get six points out of the next two games we will still be in a good position.

“Livingston and Ross County are both massive in what will be a really busy week.

“It will be a tough game at Livingston as they have been doing well.

“We will try to keep on improving and hopefully we will get there.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen will face an in-form Livingston side on an eight-game winning streak under new manager David Martindale.

The game was initially scheduled for December 30.

Howeve,r the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena was deemed unplayable by referee Steven McLean less than two hours before the scheduled 4pm kick-off.

Temperatures in Livingston had plummeted to -6C on the morning of the game.

Despite the efforts of club staff working through the night to clear snow from the pitch, there were still frozen areas on the surface.

Aberdeen were ready to depart from a nearby hotel in Lothian following a pre-match meal when they received confirmation of the postponement.

MATCH OFF. Referee calls off Livingston v Aberdeen after pitch inspection #aberdeenfc pic.twitter.com/ZFtvGwpVy3 — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) December 30, 2020

Hoban said: “It was very frustrating as we were on the bus about to travel to the stadium to get ready for the game.

“It wasn’t ideal, but there was nothing we could do about that.

“It was down to the weather and we just have to crack on and hopefully this time it will be on.”

Aberdeen’s bid to inflict a first Premiership defeat for Rangers this season suffered a set-back midway through the first half when reduced to 10 men.

Attacker Ryan Hedges was red carded by referee John Beaten for accidentally clipping the heels of Alfredo Morelos as the striker readied to shoot.

Morelos would go on to net a double to put Rangers 2-0 up after 50 minutes.

Once it went to 2-0 a lot of people will have been thinking four or five, but we didn’t want that to happen. “There was great character shown by everyone. “We kept it tight and were able to score a good goal.” Tommie Hoban

Former Watford defender Hoban reckons many people would have predicted a collapse from the Reds when a man and two goals down.

He insists battling back to net through a superb Matty Kennedy goal when a man down against a team that had conceded just five goals in 22 league games is proof of the Reds’ character.

He said: “We came into the game hoping to come away with a positive result, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be again.

“Having said that we did put up a good fight in the second half under difficult circumstances with 10 men against the best team in the league.

© SNS Group

“It was always going to be tough, but hopefully we can come away with a more positive result when we play them next time.

“Once it went to 2-0 a lot of people will have been thinking four or five, but we didn’t want that to happen.

“There was great character shown by everyone.

“We kept it tight and were able to score a good goal.

“Jonny (Hayes) also had a good chance as well where the keeper produced a good save.

“We gave all we could, but unfortunately came up short again.”

The dismissal of Welsh international Hedges was undoubtedly the turning point.

© SNS Group

Hedges will now serve a one-game suspension for tomorrow’s clash at Livingston.

Hoban said: “I thought it was a very even, exciting game as we tried to match Rangers and get after them.

“We had a couple of good chances, which if we had taken could have been a completely different outcome.

“However, the sending off definitely changed the whole game and made it very difficult for us.

“He gave them a penalty and it probably was a penalty.

“However, for it to be a red card as well was a bit harsh considering he wasn’t trying to bring him down and it was just a coming together.”